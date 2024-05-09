'Why would anyone look to the United States as a model?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'American political dysfunction is harming national security'
Stefan Katz in The Bulwark
"American political dysfunction is becoming a weakness abroad and even a threat to our national security," says Stefan Katz. Our partisan chaos "makes democracy look unappealing," which benefits autocrats. It also "incentivizes" opposite sides of the political divide to disagree with each other rather than uniting behind shared national defense objectives, and hurts military recruiting and readiness. If we want to enhance national security, we need to work on "our ability as a people to govern ourselves."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Elite colleges walked into the Israel divestment trap'
Gary Sernovitz in The New York Times
Some elite colleges, including Brown and Northwestern, have agreed to talk with pro-Palestinian student protesters about divesting from investments associated with Israel as "part of agreements to end campus encampments," says Gary Sernovitz. But administrators are walking into a "trap." If they do divest, "when should it end," and what companies will they avoid? What other countries will university endowments have to ditch next? "Divesting is an easy chant. Investing is hard enough as it is."
'Democrats ignore election security, create distrust'
Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board
Nevada Democrats have pushed through changes in election rules — like allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day — without any apparent concern about potential fraud, says the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board. They care more about their expected "political gain" than "election security." This is only increasing "public distrust" in elections. "Encouraging participation in the democratic process is important. But safeguards to ensure the integrity of the vote are equally vital."
'Dog shooter Kristi Noem is probably out, but Trump still has many questionable people angling to be his veep'
Jack Ohman in the San Francisco Chronicle
"Self-confessed dog killer Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota" is probably out in the GOP veepstakes, says Jack Ohman. But "there are plenty of questionable people" still interested in being Donald Trump's running mate, a job that didn't end well for the last guy who had it, Mike Pence. Trump clearly wants someone who would be loyal and not "overshadow" him, and options like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) fit the bill.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Kristi Noem and the politics of puppy killing
Talking Point Revelations in Republican's upcoming memoir may have doomed her political career
By The Week UK Published
-
Death toll in Brazil flooding tops 100
Speed Read The record rainfall is linked to El Niño, which has been exacerbated by climate change
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. said brain 'worm' caused memory fog
Speed Read The presidential candidate gave an unexpected reason for his past cognitive issues
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Kristi Noem and the politics of puppy killing
Talking Point Revelations in Republican's upcoming memoir may have doomed her political career
By The Week UK Published
-
RFK Jr. said brain 'worm' caused memory fog
Speed Read The presidential candidate gave an unexpected reason for his past cognitive issues
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Will young people refuse to vote in the 2024 presidential election?
Today's Big Question The kids are not alright
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Is the death penalty racist? Of course it is.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
US pauses Israel bomb shipment amid Rafah rift
Speed Read The Biden administration has concerns about Israel launching a full-scale assault on Rafah
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's partly stormy day in court
Speed Read Porn actress Stormy Daniels testified in graphic detail about her 2006 encounter with the former president
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Did a federal snafu break college admissions?
Today's Big Question FAFSA's botched rollout creates chaos for college-bound seniors
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'New arrivals are more than paying for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published