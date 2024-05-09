A wedding ceremony on the beach
(Image credit: Kanzaza / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A beach on the Italian island of Sardinia could become the go-to destination for nudist weddings after local authorities decided to let unclothed couples exchange vows there. If Hollywood were to make a comedy about a nudist beach wedding gone wrong, what rated-PG title could it give the film?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Sheep Spray

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Puzzles And Quizzes From The Magazine
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸