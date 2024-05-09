The Week contest: Undressed wedding
This week's question: A beach on the Italian island of Sardinia could become the go-to destination for nudist weddings after local authorities decided to let unclothed couples exchange vows there. If Hollywood were to make a comedy about a nudist beach wedding gone wrong, what rated-PG title could it give the film?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Sheep Spray
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Undressed wedding" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
