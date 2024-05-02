This week's question: British sheep farmers have discovered a surprising way to stop their rams from fighting and butting heads: douse them with Axe body spray. In seven or fewer words, come up with an advertising slogan that Axe could use to sell farmers on its machismo-taming deodorant.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Sheep spray" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.