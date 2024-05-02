A group of sheeps
A group of sheeps in the middle of a meadow
(Image credit: Supachai Panyaviwat / Getty Images)
By The Week US
published

This week's question: British sheep farmers have discovered a surprising way to stop their rams from fighting and butting heads: douse them with Axe body spray. In seven or fewer words, come up with an advertising slogan that Axe could use to sell farmers on its machismo-taming deodorant.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Bachelor divorce

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Puzzles And Quizzes From The Magazine
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸