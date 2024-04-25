Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner
Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner walk down the aisle
This week’s question: Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have split only three months after wedding in a televised ceremony watched by some 5 million Americans. If the pair were to star in a follow-up reality show about their search for perfect divorce lawyers, what should the series be titled?

