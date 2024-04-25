This week’s question: Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have split only three months after wedding in a televised ceremony watched by some 5 million Americans. If the pair were to star in a follow-up reality show about their search for perfect divorce lawyers, what should the series be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bachelor divorce" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.