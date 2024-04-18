This week's question: A German museum fired an employee who secretly hung his own painting alongside works by Picasso and Dali in hopes of achieving an "artistic breakthrough." If the ex-worker were to paint a new work based on his foiled bid for greatness, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Fired art" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.