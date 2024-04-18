Pablo Picasso's art
Gallery staff members hold Pablo Picasso's "Femme a la montre" painting.
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This week's question: A German museum fired an employee who secretly hung his own painting alongside works by Picasso and Dali in hopes of achieving an "artistic breakthrough." If the ex-worker were to paint a new work based on his foiled bid for greatness, what would it be titled?

