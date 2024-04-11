K. Padmarajan
K. Padmarajan twirls his mustache while posing for a photograph at his office in Mettur, India
(Image credit: Idrees Mohammed / Getty Images)
By The Week US
published

This week's question: An Indian man who has lost 238 bids for public office over four decades has now launched 239th election campaign; K. Padmarajan says his goal is not victory but to model graciousness in defeat. If he were to write a self-help book on the joys of losing, what should it be titled?



