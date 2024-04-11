This week's question: An Indian man who has lost 238 bids for public office over four decades has now launched 239th election campaign; K. Padmarajan says his goal is not victory but to model graciousness in defeat. If he were to write a self-help book on the joys of losing, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Love losing" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.