a plumber.
(Image credit: Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty Images)
By The Week US
published

This week's question: The U.S. will be short an estimated 550,000 licensed plumbers by 2027, a result of rising retirements and a shortage of young trainees. In seven or fewer words, come up with a slogan for a recruitment poster that will inspire a new generation to enter the profession and save America's bathrooms.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Stick guitar

