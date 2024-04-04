This week's question: The U.S. will be short an estimated 550,000 licensed plumbers by 2027, a result of rising retirements and a shortage of young trainees. In seven or fewer words, come up with a slogan for a recruitment poster that will inspire a new generation to enter the profession and save America's bathrooms.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Plumbing poster" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.