The Week contest: Plumbing poster
This week's question: The U.S. will be short an estimated 550,000 licensed plumbers by 2027, a result of rising retirements and a shortage of young trainees. In seven or fewer words, come up with a slogan for a recruitment poster that will inspire a new generation to enter the profession and save America's bathrooms.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Stick guitar
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Plumbing poster" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why did Oregon recriminalize drug possession?
Talking Points Arrests resume in the Beaver State, along with a new treatment effort
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Young kids simply shouldn't be on social media'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Disney board fends off Peltz infiltration bid
Speed Read Disney CEO Bob Iger has defeated activist investor Nelson Peltz in a contentious proxy battle
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Magazine interactive crossword - April 5, 2024
Issue - April 5, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - April 5, 2024
Issue - April 5, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - April 5, 2024
Issue - April 5, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Stick guitar
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 March
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Austin Chen, The Week UK Published
-
Magazine interactive crossword - March 29, 2024
Puzzles and quizzes Issue - March 29, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - March 29, 2024
Puzzles and quizzes Issue - March 29, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 29, 2024
Puzzles and quizzes Issue - March 29, 2024
By The Week US Published