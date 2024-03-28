A person carrying a cane.
(Image credit: Ronnie Kaufman / Getty Images)
 This week’s question: Police responding to a report of an "elderly male walking with a shotgun" in rural Minnesota came upon a man listening to music and carrying a stick, which he'd been using to play air guitar. If a classic rock band were to write a song about this law enforcement encounter, what would it be titled?

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

