This week’s question: Police responding to a report of an "elderly male walking with a shotgun" in rural Minnesota came upon a man listening to music and carrying a stick, which he'd been using to play air guitar. If a classic rock band were to write a song about this law enforcement encounter, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Stick guitar" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 12 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 5. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.