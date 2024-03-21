The Week contest: Santos reboot
This week's question: Expelled from the House for a litany of lies and alleged scams, former Rep. George Santos has announced plans to run for another New York congressional seat. In seven or fewer words, come up with a campaign slogan that Santos could use to explain the benefits of sending a serial huckster to Congress.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Luxe air
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Santos reboot" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
