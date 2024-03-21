George Santos.
George Santos before the start of President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address
(Image credit: Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By The Week US
published

This week's question: Expelled from the House for a litany of lies and alleged scams, former Rep. George Santos has announced plans to run for another New York congressional seat. In seven or fewer words, come up with a campaign slogan that Santos could use to explain the benefits of sending a serial huckster to Congress.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Luxe air 

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Santos reboot" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Explore More
Puzzles And Quizzes From The Magazine
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸