The Week contest: Luxe air
This week's question: Luxury houses and apartments are now being fitted with elaborate filtration systems and other equipment to offer the freshest air possible. If this premium, ultra-pure air were to be bottled and sold to less wealthy consumers, what would it be called?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Worst Wonka
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Luxe air" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 29 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
