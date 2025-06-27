Quiz of The Week: 21 – 27 June

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Who took office as the first female president of the International Olympic Committee?

Sally Gunnell

Fatma Samoura

Nadia Comaneci

Kirsty Coventry



2. Which self-driving car company has opened a huge new factory to build its fleet of robotaxis?

Zoox

Aurora

Cruise

Aptiv



3. Nato leaders met in which Dutch city to formalise a new agreement on defence spending?

Eindhoven

The Hague

Rotterdam

Amsterdam



4. Which US state announced plans to build a nuclear power plant, its first since 1989?

New York

Oklahoma

Virginia

Ohio



5. Which member of U2 finally became an Irish citizen?

Adam Clayton

Bono

The Edge

Larry Mullen Jr.



6. The successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission made Shubhanshu Shukla the first Indian to do what?

Command a Nasa mission

Visit the International Space Station

Conduct a spacewalk

Take a photo of earth



7. According to a recent poll, what percentage of Britons see the US as a "friend and ally"?

30%

45%

62%

71%



8. Scientists have created healthy mice with two what?

Tails

Fathers

Sexes

Brains



9. Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year deal to remain with which Saudi football club?

Al Hilal

Al Ittihad

Al Nassr

Al Ahli



10. Students in the UK and Ireland will spend how many years of their life on their phone, according to a new study?

15

20

25

30

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Kirsty Coventry

The former competitive swimmer from Zimbabwe made history as the first woman and first African to become president of the International Olympic Committee when she was elected in March. She officially assumed the role this week at a handover ceremony in Lausanne, and must now tackle myriad challenges facing the organisation.

2. Zoox

Amazon has owned Zoox since 2020, but the new 220,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hayward, California, signals its intention to position Zoox as a serious challenger to Google's fleet of Waymo robotaxis. The plant will eventually be capable of producing three autonomous vehicles an hour, equivalent to 10,000 a year.

3. The Hague

The run-up to the Nato summit was mired in uncertainty after Donald Trump appeared to distance himself from the agreed target of 5% of GDP towards military spending. However, speaking alongside Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in The Hague, Trump said the US would commit to the target "all the way".

4. New York

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered the state's public energy utility to build New York's first new nuclear power plant in close to four decades. The plant will be constructed in upstate New York and will generate at least one gigawatt of energy, enough to power a million homes.

5. The Edge

U2's lead guitarist and keyboardist, real name David Howell Evans, was born to Welsh parents in Essex, but grew up in Dublin. Despite forming part of one of Ireland's most successful music acts of all time, he only recently applied for citizenship – and on Monday, he joined other new citizens to take the loyalty oath at a ceremony in Killarney, County Kerry.

6. Visit the International Space Station

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla launched into space on Wednesday morning aboard the Axiom-4 mission from Kennedy Space Center. He is the first Indian astronaut go into space in 41 years, and the first to visit Nasa's orbiting laboratory.

7. 30%

The YouGov poll of 1,788 British adults shows a precipitous decline in trust even since December, when 42% of respondents said they viewed the US as a friend and ally. The latest figure represents the lowest trust in the US since YouGov began asking the question in 2019.

8. Fathers

A team led by Yanchang Wei at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, used epigenome editing to create healthy mice from two sperm cells and an empty egg. The findings, published in PNAS, could pave the way to a future in which two men may be able to have a genetically related child.

9. Al Nassr

There had been widespread speculation that Ronaldo might leave the Saudi Pro League side when his contract expired at the end of this month, but the new deal will see him stay until at least 2027, when he will be 42 years old. The Portuguese star has scored 99 goals for Al Nassr since his debut in December 2022 and ended last season as the league's top scorer.

10. 25

A five-month study by productivity app Fluid Focus found that the average student at school or university could spend up to 25 years of their life on their smartphone, with some heavy users potentially logging up to 41 years of screen time by spending nine hours a day on their phone.