Quiz of The Week: 28 June – 4 July

1. Which religious leader revealed plans for finding his successor?

Dalai Lama

Pope Leo XIV

Archbishop of Canterbury

Aga Khan



2. New research suggests that overindulging in what food may trigger nightmares?

Broccoli

Chocolate

Grapes

Cheese



3. Which British rock legend joined Olivia Rodrigo for a guest appearance during her Sunday night Glastonbury headline set?

Johnny Marr

Robert Smith

Brian May

Thom Yorke



4. Which US university announced it will ban transgender women from its women's sports teams?

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Montana

University of Wisconsin



5. The prime minister of which country has been suspended by the nation's constitutional court?

Thailand

Laos

Cambodia

Singapore



6. Which island has been hit by more than 900 earthquakes in the past two weeks?

Tokara

Maui

Tahiti

Mindanao



7. How many views did "Squid Game" season three rack up in its first three days on Netflix, setting a new record?

40 million

50 million

60 million

70 million



8. Which sea animal has been documented bringing gifts to humans?

Sharks

Dolphins

Orcas

Stingrays



9. Which tech company cut 9,000 jobs as part of cost-reduction measures?

Apple

Sony

Microsoft

IBM



10. Which country is fighting deepfakes by granting people copyright to their own faces?

Australia

South Korea

Netherlands

Denmark

1. Dalai Lama

The leader of the world's Tibetan Buddhists marked his 90th birthday with a video statement confirming that the role – with each Dalai Lama believed to be the reincarnation of the last – will continue after his death. His spiritual foundation will be in charge of the search to identify the next Dalai Lama, although the choice is likely to be under close scrutiny by China.

2. Cheese

Researchers from the University of Montreal in Canada did a study on 1,082 people and found that those with lactose intolerance experienced more nightmares than those without and that people without the condition also saw a spike in nightmares from eating it.

3. Robert Smith

The Cure frontman made a surprise appearance alongside 22-year-old headliner Rodrigo, who introduced him to the Pyramid Stage crowd as "a personal hero" and "perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England". The two then duetted on Cure hits "Friday, I'm In Love" and "Just Like Heaven".

4. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania announced it will ban transgender athletes from its women's sports teams under a deal with the Trump administration. As part of the agreement, Penn will also revoke transgender swimming champion Lia Thomas' titles and apologise to swimmers "disadvantaged" by her past participation.

5. Thailand

The constitutional court ordered Paetongtarn Shinawatra to temporarily step aside as prime minister while it investigates a complaint filed by dozens of senators. The lawsuit alleges that Shinawatra violated ministerial integrity rules in a leaked telephone conversation with Cambodia's de facto leader, Hun Sen, in which she called Sen "uncle" and referred to a Thai military commander as an "opponent".

6. Tokara

The remote island in southern Japan has been shaken by more than 900 earthquakes, all recorded as 1 or higher on the country's seismic scale. While no major damage has been reported, residents have been unable to sleep and the Japan Meteorological Agency does not know when the quakes will end.

7. 60 million

The final season of the South Korean thriller about desperate contestants who must play a series of twisted games in the hope of winning a jackpot set a new record, becoming the biggest-ever three-day launch for a Netflix show. A little over 60.1 million tuned in, equivalent to more than 368 million hours of viewing.

8. Orcas

Scientists have documented multiple cases of orcas bringing humans their dead prey – suggesting they may be capable of altruistic behaviour. Orcas from six different pods around the world have offered people fish, mammals, birds and invertebrates.

9. Microsoft

Around 4% of the tech giant's global workforce have lost their jobs in the latest round of cuts aimed at reducing layers of management. Microsoft will also "end or decrease work" on the gaming side of the company, meaning several planned Xbox titles will be scrapped. A previous round of lay-offs in May cut around 6,000 roles.

10. Denmark

The Danish government plans to change its laws to ensure citizens have copyright over their own faces, bodies and voices as part of a broader effort to protect against AI-generated deepfakes. If passed, the law would give citizens the right to demand the removal of deepfake content from online platforms if it was shared without their consent.