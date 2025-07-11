Quiz of The Week: 5 – 11 July

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. Which royal residence hosted Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the UK?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Windsor Castle

Sandringham House

Balmoral Castle

Highgrove House



2. What is the name of the new political party announced by tech billionaire Elon Musk?

Liberty Party

Freedom Party

America Party

Red, White and Blue Party



3. The remains of a 3,500-year-old city have been found in which country?

Bolivia

Peru

Mexico

Costa Rica



4. An imposter recently used AI to mimic which US official?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Pete Hegseth

Pam Bondi

Marco Rubio



5. Which Formula 1 team announced the shock departure of its boss?

Red Bull

Mercedes

Ferrari

McLaren



6. The newly opened Legoland resort in Shanghai was built using how many Lego bricks?

60 million

85 million

100 million

115 million



7. A former senior judge says courts in England and Wales could clear their trial backlog by scrapping what?

Judges

Physical courtrooms

Juries

Closing statements



8. Which luxury fashion brand broke records after one of its handbags sold for $10 million at an auction?

Prada

Hermès

Chanel

Dior



9. Why did rock band The Velvet Sundown go viral this week?

Their show ended in a riot

They made Spotify crash

They don't exist

They set a new streaming record



10. Which extinct animal is Colossal Biosciences working to bring back, with help from filmmaker Peter Jackson?

Sabre-toothed tiger

Giant moa

Dodo

Woolly mammoth

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Windsor Castle

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte were received by the King and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle rather than Buckingham Palace, which is being renovated. The French presidential couple were honoured with a state banquet at the castle on Tuesday evening, with the royal family, Mick Jagger and Elton John among around 160 VIP guests.

2. America Party

Elon Musk announced he is forming a new political party, vowing to "crack the uniparty system". The move was in response to a Republican budget bill signed by Donald Trump, which Musk claims would "bankrupt the country".

3. Peru

The ruins of Peñico, in the north of modern-day Peru, date back around 3,500 years to when it was built by the Caral, the oldest known civilisation in the Americas. At a press conference announcing the discovery, archaeologist Marco Machacuay said 18 structures, including temples and residential buildings, have been unearthed so far.

4. Marco Rubio

An imposter used artificial intelligence to mimic Secretary of State Marco Rubio, contacting high-ranking officials through voice and text messages. The unknown "actor" left voicemails on the Signal app and targeted foreign ministers, a governor and a member of Congress.

5. Red Bull

After 20 years as team principal, Christian Horner has been replaced by Laurent Mekies. In a statement, Red Bull said Horner, 51, would "forever remain an important part of our team history". It had been a "difficult 2025 season", said Motor Sport, with the Formula 1 team's star driver Max Verstappen dropping out of contention for the world championship.

6. 85 million

China's first Legoland resort, now open in Shanghai, is being described as the largest in the world. Built with 85 million Lego bricks, the park features replicas of famous landmarks from around the globe, as well as a traditional Chinese water town, all crafted entirely from Lego.

7. Juries



Brian Leveson said scrapping juries for some criminal offences would help avoid a "total collapse" of the justice system. The right to be tried by a jury of one's peers is a foundational element of US and English common law, but jury trials are far from universal – many democracies use them rarely or not at all.

8. Hermès

The first Birkin bag ever made, once owned by British actress and singer Jane Birkin, became the most valuable handbag ever sold at auction, fetching $10.1 million. Birkin regularly used the bag between 1985 and 1994.

9. They don't exist

Despite releasing two albums and racking up around a million streams a month on Spotify, internet sleuths worked out that The Velvet Sundown are entirely AI-generated, from their laid-back rock tunes to portraits of the band's "members". Their Spotify profile has since been amended to describe the group as a "synthetic music project guided by human creative direction".

10. Giant moa

Colossal Biosciences is partnering with director Peter Jackson to resurrect a bird resembling the giant moa, which disappeared from New Zealand 600 years ago. The company previously made headlines in April for creating wolves with the genetic properties of the extinct dire wolf.