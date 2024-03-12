Worst Wonka
This week's question: An "immersive" Willy Wonka-themed event in Scotland ended with children crying, after the candy-filled spectacular promised in ads turned out to be a nearly empty warehouse, where young guests got only a couple of jellybeans. If Hollywood were to make a movie about this deeply disappointing wonderland, what should it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tarnished truck
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Worst Wonka" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 22 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
