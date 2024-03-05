This week's question: Owners of Tesla's new Cybertruck are reporting rust-like stains on their vehicles; a Tesla engineer says the blemishes on the stainless steel body panels are merely "surface contamination." In seven or fewer words, come up with a message for a bumper sticker that might appear on one of these tarnished behemoths.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Tarnished truck" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.