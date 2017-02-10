An Afghan woman walks along a snowy street on the outskirts of Kabul. | (REUTERS/Omar Sobhani)

Rami, a male white rhinoceros calf born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo in Israel. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

A family plays in the snow in Harlem, New York. | (REUTERS/Bria Webb)

A cyclist in Madrid. | (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 in Houston. | (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Container houses at a refugee camp in the western Athens' suburb of Skaramagas, Greece. | (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Dried pollack in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Russian children participate in military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye. | (REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko)

A girl carries a water jug in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. | (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen at the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko)

Monkeys play in their enclosure at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia. | (VANO SHLAMOV/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman carries a baby on her back as she cooks in Xiaobatian village, China. | (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

