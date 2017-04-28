New Washington State Patrol troopers bow their heads during graduation ceremonies in Olympia, Washington. | (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A girl does her homework at a temporary shelter in Bhaktapur, Nepal. | (EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA)

The snow-covered promenade of a lake in Zug, Switzerland. | (EPA/ALEXANDRA WEY)

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. | (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Aurora, a 7-year-old female polar bear, jumps into a swimming pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. | (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

Two customers of the Hamam Alil spa south of Mosul, Iraq. | (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks a yellow tulip from a red flower field in Den Helderin, Netherlands. | (REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares)

Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. | (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Demonstrations against the Venezuelan government in Caracas, Venezuela. | (EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ)

Fruit bats inside a cave at Caesarea National Park, northern Israel. | (EPA/ABIR SULTAN)

A mirror at Khazer camp, Iraq. | (REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed)

Brazilian indigenous people protest in Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, Brazil. | (EPA/Joédson Alves)

