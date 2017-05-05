The Australian Academy of Tai Chi and Qigong hosts a class atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge. | (BridgeClimb Sydney/Handout via REUTERS)

President Trump turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

The last surviving female northern white rhinos are fed by a caretaker at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, Kenya. | (EPA/DAI KUROKAWA)

Mosul residents reach out for freshly baked cookies at a food distribution point inside western Mosul, Iraq. | (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

Women wearing wigs look at mirrors during the opening day of a funeral parlour in Chongqing, China. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

Vitesse Arnhem supporters celebrate after winning the Dutch KNVB Cup final. | (EPA/Koen van Weel)

French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower. | (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual benefit in New York. | (EPA/JUSTIN LANE)

A man rolls down what may be the largest handwritten version of the Koran in the world, in Belqina, Egypt. | (REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

A woman smokes a cigarette in Gdynia, Poland. | (REUTERS/Russell Boyce)

A bird feeds a baby bird at a park in Beijing, China. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

A street artist performs with soap bubbles in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. | (REUTERS/Rafael Marchante)

