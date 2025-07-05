July 5 editorial cartoons

Saturday’s political cartoons include an extrajudicial detainment camp, 'alligator Alcatraz', and tax cuts for billionaires

By
published

This editorial cartoon is titled “Alligator Auschwitz”. It depicts the front gates of a detention center in Florida. Alligators are nearby and a sign on the foreboding fence reads, “Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport operated by ICE.” Above the front gates are the words, “Arbeit Macht Frei.”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this editorial cartoon, Donald Trump is in the back of an armored truck labeled “US AID.” He’s handing out bags labeled “Tax cuts for millionaires” to a group of fatcats in suits and top hats. Trump says, “Aid from my administration goes to those who need it the most.”

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

