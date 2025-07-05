5 explosively funny cartoons about the 4th of July

Artists take on liberty and justice for all, a terrifying firework, and more

By
published

This political cartoon takes place outside where a crowd of people are watching fireworks. The fireworks spell out, “Liberty and justice for all.” A woman says, “There’s something we can all agree on.” An angry man in a red hat says, “Naw…it’s too woke for me!”

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside where two people are drawn in silhouette watching fireworks. The fireworks are labeled, “Trump spending bill $3 trillion debt.” One person says, “It’s not so much big and beautiful as it is deadly and terrifying!”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

