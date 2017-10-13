The charred remains of a neighborhood devastated by wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. | (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images)

A makeshift memorial in Berlin for the victims of last year's terror attack on a Christmas market. | (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People watch as the Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens its floodgates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression outside Hanoi, Vietnam. | (REUTERS/Kham)

A young boy, draped in the Spanish flag, prepares for a parade in Madrid. | (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention center in Gharyan, Libya. | (REUTERS/Hani Amara)

Thousands of birds fly onto the dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary in Norfolk, Britain. | (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Men worship during a weekly Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran. | (EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH)

A woman looks up at the roof inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, Mexico. | (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

A visitor enjoys a light installation during the Signal Festival in Prague, Czech Republic. | (EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK)

Boston Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez breaks his bat during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. | (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

People walk along a path surrounded by autumn trees in a park in Moscow. | (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches in Rome. | (REUTERS/Max Rossi)

