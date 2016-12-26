Russia blames crash of military plane with 92 aboard on pilot error or technical problems, not terrorism
On Monday, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that the crash of a Russian Tu-154 transport plane in the Black Sea on Christmas Day was likely due to pilot error or technical failure. On Sunday, Sokolov had said Russia was investigating the "entire spectrum" of possible causes, including terrorism. The 92 people on board the Russian Defense Ministry plane included members of the world-renowned Russian army choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, and a well-known charity doctor. There are believed to be no survivors, though more than 3,000 people, including 100 divers, were searching off the coast of Sochi late Sunday and early Monday, using powerful spotlights, drones, helicopters submarines, and 32 ships. They have recovered at least 11 bodies.
The airplane had been traveling to the Hemeimeem air base in Syria, where Russian troops and fighter jets aiding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are stationed. The Alexandrov Ensemble had planned to perform a New Year's concert for the Russian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday a national day of mourning. You can learn more in the Associated Press report below. Peter Weber
On Christmas Eve, President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman and adviser Jason Miller announced that he will no longer accept a position as Trump's White House director of communications, as announced last week, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. "After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House Communications Director," he said in a statement. He added that his wife is giving birth to their second daughter in January, "and I need to put them in front of my career."
It is unusual enough for political operatives to turn down plum White House jobs, but Miler's departure was accompanied by a string of suggestive tweets from A.J. Delgado, a Trump campaign adviser and member of the transition team, who deactivated her account Saturday night. Delgado's account on Thursday had tweeted "Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!" and appeared to call Miller "the 2016 version of John Edwards," the former Democratic presidential candidate who had an affair, then a daughter, with a videographer, The Washington Post says. Before deleting her account, Delgado tweeted on Saturday: "When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it's a bit... spooky," and Miller "needed to resign... yesterday."
Miller told The Washington Post on Sunday, "I'll let my previous statement stand at this time." Sean Spicer, Trump's pick as White House press secretary, will also assume the duties of communications director, Miller's statement said. Peter Weber
For the first time since at least 1988, Queen Elizabeth II did not attend Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, near the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Buckingham Palace explained that the 90-year-old monarch "continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," though she plans to "participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day." The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, had to travel to Sandringham by helicopter after they were both too ill last week to travel by train, as planned. Prince Philip, 95, attended the Christmas Day service along with other members of the royal family. If you're interested, you can watch them leave the service in the video below. Peter Weber
If, 31 years ago, you'd predicted that at the end of 2016, Smokey Robinson would be alive, George Michael would be dead, and Bill Cosby would be disgraced, nobody would have believed you. (If you'd thrown in that America elected Donald Trump president to replace a black man who was 24 in 1985, you'd have been sent to an asylum.) But on May 5, 1985, the 21-year-old lead singer of Wham! — who died on Christmas — took the stage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem to sing his band's hot record, "Careless Whisper," with Robinson, for the Apollo's 50th anniversary/renovation show. Maybe because it was the Apollo, where the crowd is famously unforgiving, Michael brought his A-game. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Republican National Committee's Christmas message on Sunday, issued in the name of chairman Reince Priebus and co-chairwoman Sharon Day, included this line, after a sentence clearly referring to the birth of Jesus: "Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King." The message did not mention Donald Trump, for whom Priebus will serve as White House chief of staff, but the sentence still brought out the theologians and liturgists on social media — who pointed out, among other things, that the three wise men did not herald Jesus' arrival on Christmas, the angels and shepherds did. (In the Western Christian tradition, the three wise men or kings arrive in Bethlehem on Jan. 6 to pay homage to Jesus.) The wording of "a new King" was maybe a wee bit ambivalent, too:
Amen. I'm an evangelical & divinity grad. I've used King of Kings, Prince of Peace, newborn king. But I've never heard "new King" before. https://t.co/Wf3QTasAEO
— Amy Sullivan (@sullivanamy) December 26, 2016
Also, CNN notes, "last year's Christmas message from Priebus made no reference to a 'King.'" In any case, Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming press secretary and director of communications, felt the need to clarify that Priebus wasn't hailing King Trump and scold everyone for spending Christmas on Twitter instead of spending it with their families, or something. Peter Weber
Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day. https://t.co/NEOkLNd1Mz
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 25, 2016
Singer and musician George Michael died at his home in Goring, England, on Christmas, the BBC reports; his publicist confirmed the death. He was 53, and wasn't ill. No cause was given, but the Thames Valley Police said the singer's death "is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious." Michael found fame with the duo Wham! in the early 1980s, alongside Michael's school friend Andrew Ridgeley, and after a string of hits including "Careless Whisper," "Freedom," and "Last Christmas," Michael broke out on his own in 1987 with the hit album Faith and then Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 in 1990. He sold more than 100 million albums throughout his long career, and was working on a new record.
Born Georgios Panayiotou in north London, Michael came out as gay in the late 1990s, after an arrest for public indecency, and had trouble with drugs and driving under the influence over the past decade. There is a documentary about him, Freedom, coming out in March. You can learn more, and hear a sampling of his career, in the CNN remembrance and appreciation below. Peter Weber
Private equity firms' top executives often make more than the heads of tech behemoths like Facebook and Apple, The New York Times reports. How? The secret lies in the story of the Twinkie: In early 2013, private equity firms spent $186 million to buy Hostess' snack-cake brands, including Twinkies. This year, the revived Hostess sold for $2.3 billion. But the company employs only 1,200 people, a fraction of the roughly 8,000 workers who worked at the snack maker in 2012.
Hostess is just one example of how the biggest investors earn their fortunes through reviving defunct companies — though oftentimes at the expense of their labor forces. Read more at The New York Times.
Feeling increasingly cramped during your holiday travel? You're not imagining it. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers have been oh-so-subtly slimming down their planes' seats and facilities to squeeze in more passengers, The Wall Street Journal reports. The average flight now has 142 seats, compared with 137 two years ago, thanks to the installation of skinnier seats, tighter bathrooms, and smaller galleys to cram in more rows. Airbus, which makes planes for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, and many others, plans to boost the maximum number of passengers allowed on its A320 jets from 180 to 189, and from 220 to 240 on the A321. JetBlue's A320 planes will increase to 162 seats from 150.
A key trick to packing in more people, The Journal notes, is using thinner backrests that give passengers more legroom but less overall seating space. The traditional seat afforded 32 total inches of space with 22 inches of legroom, while a typical new design gives just 30 inches of total space but 24 inches of legroom. While you can stretch your feet a bit more, there's less distance between your nose and the head of the guy in front of you. Psychologists say it's that lack of eye-level room that makes people feel so squished in. Kelly Gonsalves