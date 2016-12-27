Russia finds flight-data recorder of crashed plane

Search crews have found the flight-data recorder of the Russian military plane that crashed Sunday in the Black Sea, killing all 92 people on board, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday. Divers on Monday found several pieces of the jet in about 80 feet of water a mile from shore. The plane crashed shortly taking off from the Russian city of Sochi, carrying military personnel and journalists. Among the people on board were members of a famed Russian army choir heading to Syria to perform for Russian troops.
Russia has said early evidence indicates human or mechanical error, not terrorism, probably caused the crash. Harold Maass
The U.S. signed weapon-sale deals worth about $40 billion last year, ranking it first in the world, according to a new congressional study. France ranked as the No. 2 arms seller, far behind with $15 billion. Developing nations continued to rank as the top buyers, led by Qatar with more than $17 billion in weapons purchases, followed by Egypt with $12 billion, and Saudi Arabia with more than $8 billion.
Despite ongoing terrorism threats, total sales in 2015 dropped to $80 billion from $89 billion the year before, "due, in part, to the weakened state of the global economy," wrote Catherine A. Theohary, a national security policy specialist at the bipartisan Congressional Research Service and author of the study. Harold Maass
Russia's military said Monday that its troops had found mass graves with dozens of bodies in Aleppo following the evacuation of rebels from the long-divided Syrian city. Some of the bodies in the graves showed signs of torture, said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. Russia dispatched military police to the city, once Syria's largest, after the Russian Air Force helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces reclaim the last opposition strongholds. Harold Maass
Israel said Monday that it would proceed with plans for 5,600 new homes in East Jerusalem, undeterred by a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the building of Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. Israel said it does not "turn the other cheek."
In the past, the U.S. used its veto power to shield Israel from such criticism at the Security Council, but this time the Obama administration abstained. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials accused President Obama of orchestrating the resolution, and President-elect Donald Trump said things will be different when he takes office in January. Harold Maass
President Obama said in an interview released Monday that he was "confident" he would have beaten President-elect Donald Trump in November if he could have run for a third term. Obama praised his fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton and said she had faced unfair attacks, but that she campaigned too cautiously out of a belief that she was certain to beat Trump. "If you think you're winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer," Obama said to his former adviser David Axelrod for his The Axe Files podcast.
Trump responded thusly:
President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
The president-elect soon followed up by tweeting, "The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!" Harold Maass
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit Pearl Harbor on Tuesday with President Obama in what will be the first such public visit by a sitting Japanese leader to the site of the 1941 surprise Japanese air attack that pulled the U.S. into World War II. They also will meet privately to discuss the U.S.-Japan alliance, which could be in for changes under President-elect Donald Trump, who has called for renegotiating U.S. trade deals and making allies like Japan pay more for their own defense.
Abe landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday to start his landmark visit, which comes after Obama's visit earlier this year to Hiroshima, the Japanese city hit with the first U.S. atomic attack at the end of the war in 1945. Harold Maass
Ban Ki-moon is dropping the New Year's Eve ball in New York and is definitely capable of staying up until midnight
United Nation Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will drop the 2017 New Year's Eve ball in New York City, Gothamist reports. "At a time when the world seems ever more fractured, divided, and disconnected, the symbolism of our global celebration highlighting the United Nations and its global goals could not be more important," said Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins. "Unlike too many other voices in the world today, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's legacy of bringing people and nations together, supporting refugee relief efforts, and opposing war align perfectly with New York's hopes for a better and more just world."
Other recent ball-droppers have included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Ball-dropping responsibilities include "push[ing] the Waterford crystal button on the main stage beginning the official 60-second countdown to the New Year" and staying up until midnight.
In case anyone was concerned about the latter task, there is no question about Ban, 72, being able to stay up late enough: "I keep myself up to midnight; that's out of necessity," he told The New York Times in 2013. He added that while midnight is his "deadline," "sometimes I need to go beyond 12 o'clock."
Ban's 10-year term as secretary-general ends on Dec. 31. Jeva Lange
Singer George Michael had "wanted to be a pop star since I was about 7 years old," but you have to be careful what you wish for. Michael was rocketed to fame at 21 when Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" flew up the charts and he publicly balked at the cost of celebrity. "I'm ... sure that most people find it hard to believe that stardom can make you miserable," Michael told The Los Angeles Times in 1990, giving similar statements to several other publications. "After all, everybody wants to be a star. I certainly did, and I worked hard to get it. But I was miserable, and I don't want to feel that way again."
Frank Sinatra — who himself once tried to wave off fame — set Michael straight in a humbling letter. "Come on, George," Sinatra wrote. "Loosen up. Swing, man. Dust off those gossamer wings and fly yourself to the moon of your choice and be grateful to carry the baggage we've all had to carry since those lean nights of sleeping on buses and helping the driver unload the instruments."
Frank Sinatra's letter to George Michael pic.twitter.com/LXDpjiXqdD
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 26, 2016
Michael died at his home in Goring, England, on Christmas, at the age of 53. Jeva Lange