Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will have a joint funeral

Actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-daughter duo who died within one day of each other, will likely have a joint funeral, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher has confirmed."It's what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics. We like the idea, if it's at all possible," Todd said. "I think it's appropriate." He has said that shortly before his mother died, she said she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her, and she'd also expressed an interest in laying Carrie to rest where she'd planned to be buried.
Carrie, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Reynolds, who starred in Singin' in the Rain, died Wednesday after having a stroke. She was 84.
The funeral's date and location have yet to be confirmed. Becca Stanek
Global stock markets were mixed on Friday, the last trading day of the year, ahead of the opening bell in the U.S. European stocks edged down while some Asian markets made gains. U.S. stock futures edged higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite benchmark indexes all rising by about 0.2 percent, signaling a positive start to the day. The Dow is poised to wrap up its best year in three years. U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors traded cautiously to close out 2016. Harold Maass
A cease-fire negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey took effect in Syria at midnight Friday, hours after the Syrian government and opposition groups signed onto the agreement on Thursday. The truce does not cover the Islamic State and the al Qaeda affiliate in Syria. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deal appeared to be holding in its first hours, despite scattered clashes. The Syrian National Coalition said rebel factions would respect the cease-fire but retaliate if the government and its allies resumed shelling and airstrikes in rebel areas. Harold Maass
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will not expel 35 U.S. diplomats in response to new U.S. sanctions, as was recommended by Russia's foreign ministry. Instead, Putin said he will wait and see what President-elect Donald Trump does when he takes office before deciding what steps to take.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had suggested removing 31 members of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and four from the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. The proposal was a clear tit-for-tat response, as it came just a day after President Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland, and the issuance of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities believed to be involved in cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
The White House said the responses to Russia's "significant malicious cyber-enabled activities" were intended to indicate such meddling is "unacceptable and will not be tolerated." Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the Obama administration's response proof that they are "a group of foreign policy losers, embittered and short-sighted."
Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in the hacking of various Democratic organizations and officials, despite both the FBI and the CIA finding evidence that Russia interfered to help Trump. Becca Stanek
Police say a suspicious Uber driver in Oak Park, California, stopped a case of child sex trafficking after he gave a ride to two women accused of pimping out a 16-year-old runaway.
On Monday, Keith Avila picked up the girl and two women, identified by police as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, for a 13-minute trip to a Holiday Inn Express in Elk Grove. During the ride, the conversation between the women and the girl, as well as her attire, alarmed him. Avila told KCRA the girl looked to be 12, and was dressed in a "very short skirt" that struck him as "odd." The women engaged in conversation with the girl, telling her that once she got to the hotel, she would meet a man that she should "pat down" for weapons. They also said she had to "get the donation" before she started to touch him, Avila said.
After dropping his passengers off, Avila, who has only been an Uber driver for a month, drove out of sight of the hotel, and called police, who quickly arrived and arrested Pettway, Westley, and Disney Vang, 20, the man who allegedly was waiting at the hotel. The woman are both in a Sacramento County Jail on pimping related charges, and Vang was released Tuesday on bail. Beth Hassett, CEO of WEAVE, an organization that works with domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors in Sacramento County, told KCRA this was "a perfect example of the community coming together and recognizing that something is not right." She also explained that women are often used to recruit young girls because they have an easier time establishing trust, and traffickers look for runaways, children in foster care, and those that look vulnerable, in order to exploit them. Catherine Garcia
Two members of the dynamic team behind the seven-time Golden Globe nominated film La La Land are already planning to make another movie together. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday that La La Land lead Ryan Gosling has signed on with the film's director Damien Chazelle to star in a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.
The film, titled First Man, is an adaptation of James Hansen's book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong and will focus on Armstrong's work with NASA between 1961 and 1969. Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for co-writing the script for 2016 Best Picture winner Spotlight, will be tasked with crafting the script to the Armstrong film.
Gosling has reportedly been interested in the project since 2015, but did not formally join the project until earlier this month. Becca Stanek
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury responded to Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election by announcing sanctions against six individuals and five entities — including two Russian intelligence services and three companies — thought to be involved in "malicious cyber-enabled activities." The economic penalties followed President Obama's issuance of an executive order expanding the government's authority to address cybersecurity issues in the wake of the FBI and CIA's determination that Russian cyberattacks in the U.S. presidential election were intended to help Donald Trump.
"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," Obama said in a statement. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security backed up the sanctions with a 13-page report explaining how it was determined that Russian government-sponsored hackers were behind the breaches targeting various Democratic Party organizations and officials. The sanctioned individuals and entities will be added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's list of Specifically Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.
Also Thursday, the U.S. expelled 35 diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to "Russian harassment of American diplomats," a senior U.S. official told Reuters. Somewhat predictably, the Russian government was not pleased by the Obama administration's actions Thursday, and responded quite unabashedly via the official Twitter account for its embassy in the U.K. — see the message here. Becca Stanek
It was all fun and games until they refused to hatch and started swearing at children.
Hatchimals were the must-have toy this holiday season, with parents willing to pay top dollar for the sold out bird-like creature that lives in a plastic egg until it hatches and becomes interactive. They make strange sounds and are able to repeat words, with nothing preventing them from picking up R-rated language — which some parents say they came equipped to say. On YouTube, there are several videos featuring Hatchimals that appear to be saying "f--k me," but there is a debate raging about whether they are really uttering expletives, or if it's just a lecherous sounding "Hug me."
Spin Master, the parent company of Hatchimals, says everyone is wrong. "Hatchimals communicate by speaking with their own unique language, which is made up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," a spokesperson told CNNMoney. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."
There are some parents who wish their kids had a lewd Hatchimal, because that would at least mean it came out of its egg. On Spin Master's Facebook page, there are numerous complaints from people saying their children's Hatchimal never hatched, thus ruining Christmas and their young lives. Spin Master has posted videos to help with troubleshooting and increased the number of customer service representatives fielding calls for help, saying it is "100 percent committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers." Watch the video below that may or may not contain NSFW language, and judge for yourself. Catherine Garcia