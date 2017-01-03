Fewer Americans identify as conservative than at any point in the Obama presidency

More Americans still identify themselves as conservative than liberal, but that gap is the smallest since Gallup began asking about political ideology in 1992, the polling firm reported Tuesday. The current 11-point gap — 36 percent of Americans self-identify as conservative versus 25 percent who call themselves liberal; the other 34 percent are self-described moderates — is half of what it was in 1996 and down from 14 points in 2014.
The main factor, Gallup says, is the steady rise of Democrats and left-leaning independents adopting the liberal label since 2000, but there has also been a decline in the number of Republicans and right-leaning independents calling themselves conservative, at 63 percent in 2016 from a peak of 67 percent in the Tea Party heyday of 2009 and 2010. In fact, the conservative sliver of the electorate is lower than the 37 percent when President Obama was elected, and at any point since.
In all, the conservative faction in Gallup's survey has been the steadiest of the three political ideologies, fluctuating between 36 percent and 40 percent while the moderate slice has steadily shrunk and Democrats warmed up to the liberal designation. Starting in 2015, self-described liberals became the largest group of the Democratic coalition, and now beat out moderates, 44 percent to 41 percent. The growth in people calling themselves liberal has mostly come from older Democrats and white people.
That leaves America more polarized than at any time in 25 years, probably, says Gallup's Lydia Saad. "The most obvious implication of this after the 2016 election is that the parties may increasingly nominate candidates who are wholly unacceptable to the opposing party," and elect more ideologically homogeneous people to Congress, she says. "On the other hand, if the term 'liberal' is simply growing in public acceptance, the shift could be more a matter of semantics than a paradigm change." You can read more about the findings at Gallup. Peter Weber
On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump waded into the morass of U.S. policy on North Korea's ambitions to become a nuclear power, an issue that has vexed U.S. presidents since at least the Eisenhower administration but has become more pronounced since Pyongyang's first successful nuclear weapons test in 2006. Trump was responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pronouncement on Sunday that his country is in the final stages of testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the U.S., and the president-elect's message just fit within Twitter's 140-character limit: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!"
In a follow-up tweet, sent about an hour later, Trump did not provide any details but instead chided China for both selling America consumer goods and failing to rein in its troublesome neighbor:
China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!
You can learn more about Trump's 140-character nuclear diplomacy, including the real fact that "China didn't immediately respond to Trump's tweets," in the Wall Street Journal video below. Peter Weber
Four people were killed Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama, and a man was found drowned near his car in Mossy Head, Florida, as severe weather rolled through the South. A line of severe thunderstorms also caused at least two suspected tornadoes in Mississippi, and meteorologists are warning about continued threat of strong winds, hail, and flash flooding in southern Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle early Tuesday.
Wind damage was also reported between eastern Texas and Mississippi, including a hard-hit Walmart in Marksville, Louisiana, where customers were rained down upon by shattered skylights. A fireworks stand in the parking lot was also blown 30-40 yards away and mangled, Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon told The Associated Press, but when the fire department told shoppers to leave, some resisted. "Believe it or not, we had some people in there who were still trying to shop," he said. You can see some footage from the accident in Alabama below. Peter Weber
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's New Year's toast by talking about Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin
In his New Year's Eve toast at his black-tie party at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump gave a special shout-out to Hussain Sajwani, a billionaire business partner from Dubai, and his family. Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Golf Course Dubai, opening in February, and is working on a second golf course in the emirate, set to be opened in 2018 and run by The Trump Corporation. Trump canceled a December press conference to explain how he plans to separate himself from his business to prevent conflicts of interest, so Anderson Cooper asked Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about the toast on CNN Monday night.
Conway pronounced the question "completely ridiculous and specious," telling Cooper, "This man is allowed to have a New Year's Eve celebration with his friends and his business partners, or his acquaintances." Conway said she herself had dinner "with the Husseins one night, Hussein and his wife, absolutely lovely people," and the fact that people are twisting Trump's toast to a friend "to somehow it's a business favor, I mean we've got to get ahold of ourselves here."
"If you took that example to its extreme, nobody would be able to be friends with anybody else," Conway said. "And so I saw you on New Year's Eve having a great time with Kathy Griffin — I find much of that to be very entertaining — and I'll leave it at that. In other words, nobody's saying, 'But do you endorse the maker of the shirt she had on?'"
Conway shifted gears to speculating that if Trump were not allowed to have any contact with his business as president, he wouldn't be able to talk to his own sons, who are expected to take over operation of the company — which is kind of the point, but also robbed a confused-looking Cooper of the chance to ask what Kathy Griffin's shirt has to do with a president profiting from his own policies or shaping his policies for his own personal benefit. Peter Weber
If they're lucky and happen to tune in at the right time, dedicated viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera will witness firsthand the miracle of birth.
Since October 2012, Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers, Florida, has provided a 24/7 livestream of a nest belonging to a bald eagle named Harriet and her partners, Ozzie (who died in 2015) and M15 (she bonded with him after Ozzie's death). More than 16 million viewers have been enthralled by the escapades taking place in the nest, and on Saturday, thousands watched as Harriet and M15 welcomed their newest eaglet, E9. There's one more egg that could hatch at any second, and fans of the feathered family continue to watch from home, hoping to catch the eaglet's arrival.
While Dick Pritchett Real Estate is happy to provide the livestream, the company said on its website that's as far as they will go: "Eagles are wild birds, and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest." Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump is expected to tap Robert Lighthizer, a lawyer who served as deputy trade representative under President Ronald Reagan, as head of the U.S. Trade Representative office, a person with knowledge of the decision said Monday.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative oversees trade negotiations, creates international trade and investment policy, and represents American interests at the World Trade Organization. As a partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Lighthizer has extensive experience with trade litigation and giving policy advice to major U.S. corporations. Two other people were considered for the position, Bloomberg Politics reports: Jovita Carranza, deputy administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration under President George W. Bush and a onetime executive with UPS, and Dan DiMicco, the former head of Nucor Corp. Catherine Garcia
As the 115th Congress gavels into session Tuesday, one of the Republican Party's first orders of business will be beginning the process of dismembering the Affordable Care Act, the overhaul of the U.S. health care system crafted by Democrats in 2009 and 2010, with no public GOP plan to replace it. President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet Wednesday with their respective parties on Capitol Hill to discuss ObamaCare strategy, but on Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned Republicans that if they repeal ObamaCare, they should be prepared for the fallout on their own. "It's the old thing of going into a china shop," she said: "You break it, you own it."
On CNN, Vice President Joe Biden had a similar message for Republicans, delivered in a very Joe Biden way. "I love these guys," he told Jake Tapper. "'We ran against the Affordable Care Act, how terrible it is, how premiums went up, we're going to repeal it!' Go ahead, repeal it. Repeal it now. See what happens. The idea that all of a sudden they can go back and start charging women more than men, pre-existing conditions don't matter." Obama and the Democrats "knew we had to improve the Affordable Care Act, knew from the beginning — we were looking for a partner," Biden said, using Social Security as an example of a program that was expanded and improved with bipartisan consensus.
In the Senate, Republicans are expected to rely on a procedure called budget reconciliation that will allow them to gut large portions of ObamaCare with just 51 votes, meaning they can lose two Republicans and still push the measure through. GOP leaders in the Senate are in favor of a lost "offramp" that would give them two years to come up with a replacement plan, but on Monday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warned against a "repeal and delay" plan or a "partial repeal" of the bill. "If Congress fails to vote on a replacement at the same time as repeal, the repealers risk assuming the blame for the continued unraveling of ObamaCare," he wrote at Rare. "Partial repeal of ObamaCare will likely win the day, but when the insurance companies come to Washington crying for a bailout don't say that no one warned of this preventable disaster." Peter Weber
On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by police for three hours in his Jerusalem residence, on suspicion of corruption in a new criminal investigation.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said that an inquiry into Netanyahu was launched in mid-July, and three months later, specific accusations were made against the prime minister that led to evidence last month prompting the criminal investigation. Mandelblit would not say what the investigation is about, other than that Netanyahu is suspected of receiving benefits from businessmen, but he did rule out issues related to Netanyahu receiving money to cover travel expenses and engaging in campaign financing improprieties.
During Netanyahu's first term as prime minister in the late 1990s, he was investigated on allegations of fraud and breach of public trust; while police recommended an indictment, the attorney general's office at the time cited lack of evidence as a reason to not charge him. Ehud Olmert, Israel's prime minister from 2006 to 2009, is serving a 19-month prison sentence for corruption, and one of Netanyahu's political rivals, Knesset member Yair Lapid, said that if "two prime ministers in a row fall for corruption, it will be very difficult to rehabilitate the public's trust in government. At the same time, for the benefit of the state of Israel and the people of Israel, [the investigation] must be fast." Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. Catherine Garcia