Trump breaks with House GOP over gutting ethics watchdog

President-elect Donald Trump voiced dissatisfaction over Republicans' vote behind closed doors Monday to curb the powers of an independent ethics office that was established nearly a decade ago. "With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority[?]" Trump tweeted. He added that Republicans should "focus on tax reform, healthcare, and so many other things of far greater importance."
Should the House rules package be adopted on Tuesday, as expected, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee.
so, here we are on day 1 of 115th congress, and the president elect is taking a stand against his own party’s weakening of the ethics cmte
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and reportedly spoke out against it during the conference meeting Monday, The Washington Post reports. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway insists gutting the independent ethics office in no way contradicts Trump's pledge to 'drain the swamp'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted Tuesday on Today that House Republicans' vote to strip an independent ethics office's power is not at all at odds with President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp" of Washington, D.C. Though Conway wasn't able to say whether the new office would be totally independent of Congress, the very body the office is tasked with policing, she was confident the arrangement would solve some existing problems.
For starters, Conway said, the office would "cut down on the overzealousness" the Office of Congressional Ethics has displayed in investigating "consumer complaints." Conway claimed that the OCE, which was created in 2008, has made "100 complaints," though the official tally of complaints the office has forwarded to the House Ethics Committee is actually 68.
While the new office will still allow constituents to make consumer complaints, Conway said those complaints will no longer be allowed to be made anonymously. "Many of these people, members and their staffers who have been under investigation, have complained have complained about their due process rights being violated and being compromised," Conway said. "So they need protections as well." As the process is set up right now, the OCE can release its findings to the public even if the House Ethics Committee decides not to pursue a complaint against a member.
Conway said the full Congress will have a chance to vote on the issue Tuesday. On Monday, House Republicans voted 119-74 in favor of gutting the independent ethics panel.
Catch Conway's full defense of the vote below. Becca Stanek
The 115th Congress convenes on Tuesday, and it will be the most racially diverse ever, with record numbers of Hispanics, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, and women of color across both chambers. Here is a glance at what it all looks like. Jeva Lange
The Senate
Republicans control the Senate with a 52-48 advantage. The average years of service for members of the Senate is just over 10 years. The average age of a senator is 61.8 years.
Women outnumber men in the Senate freshman class for the first time ever, The Wall Street Journal reports. Of the seven incoming senators, four are women (all four are Democrats). They boost the number of women in the Senate to a new record, 21, up from 20 in the last Congress.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the first Indian-American and second African-American female senator. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is the first Latina in the Senate. The Senate will also have its first Thai-American, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Duckworth is also only the second Asian-American senator and the first female senator to have served a combat role in the United States Army.
The House
Republicans hold the House with a 241-194 majority. The average years of service for a House member in 9.3 years, or 4.6 terms. The average age of representatives is 57.8 years.
White men make up 87 percent of House Republicans, nearly reflecting the race of the people who voted them into office — 87 percent of President-elect Donald Trump's votes came from whites last year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The New York Times adds that "nearly two-thirds of current House Republicans have never served with a Republican president and their entire time in Washington has been spent fighting the executive branch.”
White men only make up 41 percent of House Democrats, a number that has dropped 2 percentage points since the last Congress. Seven Hispanic Democrats were elected to the House for the first time, The Hill reports: Nanette Barragán (Calif.), Salud Carbajal (Calif.), Lou Correa (Calif.), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), Ruben Kihuen (Nev.), Darren Soto (Fla.), and Vicente Gonzalez (Texas).
The House of Representatives will also swear in its first Indian-American woman, Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
Turkish media releases video allegedly showing nightclub gunman filming himself in popular city square
The hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at a New Year's Eve party in Istanbul intensified on Tuesday with the release of what may be the shooter's "selfie video," ABC News reports. Turkish media, including the state-run Anadolu Agency, circulated the footage, which reportedly shows the nightclub gunman filming himself on his cell phone in a popular Istanbul square:
Turkish media have published a "selfie video" of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people in the Istanbul nightclub attack pic.twitter.com/4loEp5BClx
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 3, 2017
It is unclear if the video was taken before or after the attack.
Turkish media also reports that the shooter has been identified and is from Central Asia. The man reportedly came to Turkey last November with his wife and two children, who have been detained. Jeva Lange
In a Dec. 5 meeting between President-elect Donald Trump's transition team and Department of Homeland Security officials, Trump's representatives requested a broad selection of documents and analysis, including the federal resources available to build border walls, a list of all executive orders President Obama issued regarding immigration, and any changes made to files on foreign-born adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children and granted temporary protections by Obama, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an internal DHS memo.
A DHS official told Reuters that the department interpreted the request about changes made to migrant records, including for reasons of protecting civil rights or civil liberties, as a signal to federal workers not to tamper with data to protect immigrants, especially those protected by the DADA program, whose applications include addresses and other information that could potentially be used to deport the young immigrants if Trump reversed Obama's policies. The DHS memo also suggested that Trump wants to ramp up a program of aerial surveillance by National Guard pilots that was downsized under Obama but is popular with conservatives.
The DHS also provided the Trump team with cost estimates for building fencing along both America's southern and northern borders, and a Canada wall — which Trump has not pushed for — is considerably cheaper, at $3.3 billion along 452 miles, or $4.1 million per mile. The Mexico border wall, which Trump has promised to build, would cost $11.37 billion for 413 miles of fencing, or $11.2 million per mile, because it would be aimed at keeping out pedestrians, not just vehicles. Peter Weber
The 115th Congress begins Tuesday with Republicans, set to control the House, Senate, and presidency for the first time since 2006, planning to start dismantling many Obama-era financial and environmental regulations, and undo parts of Obama's signature healthcare reform law. President Obama is meeting with fellow Democrats on Wednesday to discuss how to prevent ObamaCare from being gutted. Democrats also have identified eight of Trump's Cabinet nominees whose confirmations they could delay for weeks or even months, in a break with Senate tradition. With Republicans holding a 52 to 48 majority and needing only a 51-vote majority for confirmation, Democrats can't defeat the nominees without GOP defections. Harold Maass
The Trump Organization is opening a golf course in Dubai in February and it's already threatening the 'emoluments clause'
The first Donald Trump-connected property to open after Inauguration Day will also be Trump's first in the Arab world, an 18-hole golf course in Dubai. Due to open in February, the Trump International Golf Club will be managed by Trump Organization employees, but it is already raising concerns about the potential for foreign leaders to pressure the incoming U.S. president — or please him — by how receptive they are to his ventures.
"He has so many properties that his business interests become an obvious target for both bribes and threats," legal historian Robert W. Gordon, of Stanford University, told The Associated Press. "The dangers really come in two directions: One is that foreign powers will try to use Trump's interests as a way of bribing him into public policies in a way that are friendly to them or use them put pressure on him."
Take the Dubai property, for instance. The golf course sits inside a massive development belonging to Dubai-based real estate company, DAMAC Properties, which bought the land from Dubai's government in 2012:
All services to the property — electricity, water, roads — come at the discretion of the government. The club's bar will need government approvals to serve alcohol, not to mention other regulatory issues.
That could raise concerns about the so-called "emoluments clause" of the U.S. constitution, which bars public officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments and companies controlled by them without the consent of Congress.
Any negotiations involving the Trump brand at the least could create the appearance of impropriety, legal experts warn. [The Associated Press]
"Trump himself tends to treat his businesses and his public policy as sort of extensions of himself," Gordon said. "He seems to be completely unembarrassed about scrambling up and conflating his business enterprise and the actions and policies of the U.S. government." Jeva Lange
More Americans still identify themselves as conservative than liberal, but that gap is the smallest since Gallup began asking about political ideology in 1992, the polling firm reported Tuesday. The current 11-point gap — 36 percent of Americans self-identify as conservative versus 25 percent who call themselves liberal; the other 34 percent are self-described moderates — is half of what it was in 1996 and down from 14 points in 2014.
The main factor, Gallup says, is the steady rise of Democrats and left-leaning independents adopting the liberal label since 2000, but there has also been a decline in the number of Republicans and right-leaning independents calling themselves conservative, at 63 percent in 2016 from a peak of 67 percent in the Tea Party heyday of 2009 and 2010. In fact, the conservative sliver of the electorate is lower than the 37 percent when President Obama was elected, and at any point since.
[Gallup]
In all, the conservative faction in Gallup's survey has been the steadiest of the three political ideologies, fluctuating between 36 percent and 40 percent while the moderate slice has steadily shrunk and Democrats warmed up to the liberal designation. Starting in 2015, self-described liberals became the largest group of the Democratic coalition, and now beat out moderates, 44 percent to 41 percent. The growth in people calling themselves liberal has mostly come from older Democrats and white people.
That leaves America more polarized than at any time in 25 years, probably, says Gallup's Lydia Saad. "The most obvious implication of this after the 2016 election is that the parties may increasingly nominate candidates who are wholly unacceptable to the opposing party," and elect more ideologically homogeneous people to Congress, she says. "On the other hand, if the term 'liberal' is simply growing in public acceptance, the shift could be more a matter of semantics than a paradigm change." You can read more about the findings at Gallup. Peter Weber