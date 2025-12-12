Abrego García freed from jail on judge’s order
The wrongfully deported man has been released from an ICE detention center
What happened
A federal judge in Maryland Thursday ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego García from an ICE detention facility in Pennsylvania, ruling that the government was holding the Salvadoran immigrant “without lawful authority.”
Abrego García, whose wrongful deportation to a notorious El Salvador prison in March became an early flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, was freed shortly before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis’ 5 p.m. deadline and was home with his family by Thursday night, his lawyers said.
Who said what
Xinis’ ruling was a “stinging defeat” for Trump, The New York Times said, and the “latest twist” in Abrego García’s “long and byzantine saga” from the El Salvador prison to a jail cell in Tennessee on disputed human smuggling charges, then back to ICE detention after a brief respite at home. Despite that winding path, the reason for his release was “quite simple,” Xinis wrote: The judge who barred his removal to El Salvador in 2019 never issued a “final order for removal.”
Xinis also criticized the Trump administration’s ongoing threat to deport Abrego García to an African country where he has no ties. Government lawyers “did not just stonewall” the court, she said, but “affirmatively misled” it by falsely claiming Costa Rica had withdrawn its offer to receive him.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Homeland Security Department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, who previously vowed Abrego García would “never go free on American soil,” said the administration would “continue to fight this tooth and nail.” An immigration judge Thursday night issued Abrego García a final removal order, and he was ordered to appear at an ICE office in Baltimore today, The Washington Post said, “leading his lawyers and supporters to worry that he could be detained again.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Indiana Senate rejects Trump’s gerrymander push
Speed Read The proposed gerrymander would have likely flipped the state’s two Democratic-held US House seats
-
Political cartoons for December 12
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential piracy, emissions capping, and the Argentina bailout
-
The Week Unwrapped: what’s scuppering Bulgaria’s Euro dream?
Podcast Plus has Syria changed, a year on from its revolution? And why are humans (mostly) monogamous?
-
Indiana Senate rejects Trump’s gerrymander push
Speed Read The proposed gerrymander would have likely flipped the state’s two Democratic-held US House seats
-
Democrat files to impeach RFK Jr.
Speed Read Rep. Haley Stevens filed articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
-
$1M ‘Trump Gold Card’ goes live amid travel rule furor
Speed Read The new gold card visa offers an expedited path to citizenship in exchange for $1 million
-
US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela
Speed Read The seizure was a significant escalation in the pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
-
Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records
Speed Read The grand jury records from the 2019 prosecution of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public
-
Miami elects first Democratic mayor in 28 years
Speed Read Eileen Higgins, Miami’s first woman mayor, focused on affordability and Trump’s immigration crackdown in her campaign
-
ECHR: is Europe about to break with convention?
Today's Big Question European leaders to look at updating the 75-year-old treaty to help tackle the continent’s migrant wave
-
The Trump administration says it deports dangerous criminals. ICE data tells a different story.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Arrest data points to an inconvenient truth for the White House’s ongoing deportation agenda