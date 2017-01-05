Megyn Kelly: Is the Chicago torture video 'just thugs' or 'a statement on who we are as a people?'
On Wednesday, police in Chicago detained four people suspected of abducting and torturing a mentally disabled 18-year-old, an apparently long and brutal assault streamed for half an hour on Facebook Live. The victim is white and at least some of his assailants are black. On Wednesday night's Kelly File, Trace Gallagher got Megyn Kelly up to speed on the terrible details of the story, then she turned to two guests for a sort of point-counterpoint reaction to the video. First up was David Wohl, an attorney and Donald Trump supporter, who is white.
"What I found a little bit disturbing is the cops, in a press conference, said they're not quite sure if this was a hate crime — it's being investigated — and that's after viewing this video," Wohl said. "Now Megyn, rest assured, if the races were reversed and they said that, they would be fired the next day — I think Richard would agree with that." Richard Fowler, a senior fellow at the New Leaders Council and Kelly's other guest, didn't look so sure. Wohl predicted that the Illinois prosecutors won't treat it as a hate crime, warning: "Don't forget who's going to be the attorney general of the United States in a couple months, Jeff Sessions. I guarantee you he takes this very seriously; this could easily turn into a federal civil rights prosecution, along with several piggybacking federal crimes, and the hate crime would definitely be included. So they need to take this very seriously, they can't allow political correctness to dictate the prosecution."
Fowler, who is black, agreed it is a hate crime, and said America needs to have a conversation about how we can "really come together." Kelly interrupted him. "Does this one act — this disgusting, awful, criminal act — is it any sort of a larger statement about who we are as a people, or are these just thugs? And not young people making stupid decisions, no! Thugs who are torturing a man. But does this say something about us as Americans?" She seemed especially skeptical that these "thugs" could be reasoned with, as Fowler suggested. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Senate Armed Services Committee convenes Thursday morning to hear a testimony from U.S. intelligence officials concerning "foreign cyberthreats to the United States," The New York Times reports.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is the committee's chairman and has been vocally at odds with President-elect Donald Trump, blaming Russia for Democratic hacks during the election. Trump, citing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has denied such claims.
The committee will hear from National Intelligence Director James Clapper Jr., the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre, and Adm. Michael Rogers, of the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command. "The point of this hearing is to have the intelligence community reinforce from their point of view that the Russians did this," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is also on the committee. McCain has warned "You try to subvert a nation's ability to determine its leaders and its democratic process, that's an act of war."
Democrats on the committee include Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). Jeva Lange
Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with Republicans in Congress on Wednesday to discuss repealing ObamaCare, and according to some congressmen at the meeting, it had the air of a "pep rally," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Yeah, '2, 4, 6, 8, make the poor self-medicate — gooooo [censored] yourselves!'" he chanted. Colbert was equally unimpressed with President Obama's visit to Capitol Hill to rally Democrats, saying Obama's advice that Democrats not "rescue" the GOP by helping replace ObamaCare amounted to a violation of the political Hippocratic oath. And Obama's suggestion that Democrats call the eventual replacement "TrumpCare?" "That'll show 'em," Colbert said. "Because if there's one thing Donald Trump hates, it's putting his name on things."
Colbert noted the lack of star power expected at Trump's inauguration — a dead horse? — and suggested Mitt Romney join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, before turning to Trump's ongoing skepticism that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to his benefit. He lingered on one tweet from Tuesday in which Trump said it was "very strange!" that his "'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday." "Yes, I agree, 'very strange' — for the future commander in chief to use sarcastic quotations about the intelligence agencies he will soon rely on," Colbert said, reminding Trump: "In two weeks, you'll be 'president' of the 'United' States. You're going to have to get 'facts' from your intelligence services to keep 'enemies' from 'killing' 'us' 'all'!"
Colbert ended his monologue by noting that over the weekend, Trump started following the Twitter account Emergency Kittens, featuring adorable cat photos and memes. "That must be strange for Trump to see," Colbert said, showing a photo of a kitten latching on to a man's hand. "I mean, a man being grabbed by a pussy? It's so unusual." He ran with that joke for a while, then said: "I think we've got a real opportunity here. I say we need to create a Twitter account with actual emergency kittens — adorable cats with vital information for the new president, like: 'Global warming could make ocean levels rise up to two feet by the end of the century? I'm 'feline' scared!'" Sadly, the @REALemrgencykittens account isn't real (yet), but the last mock tweet Colbert showed was a real crowd-pleaser. Watch below. Peter Weber
One of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's more memorable lines in his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity is that "a 14-year-old" could have hacked the gmail account of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta — it was the phrase Donald Trump used when he cited the Assange interview Wednesday morning to cast doubt on the U.S. intelligence community's consensus that Russia hacked Podesta's emails. Trump fans in the conservative media have latched on to Assange's evidence to back up the claim: "We published several Podesta emails which shows Podesta responding to a phishing email. Now, how did they respond? Podesta gave out that his password was the word 'password.'" It's a good anecdote — Trump boosters ran with it:
John Podesta's password was "password." So it was either a very sophisticated state-sponsored hack by the Russians OR the morning bagel boy.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 5, 2017
But Podesta's password was not "password," according to the emails published by WikiLeaks. One stolen 2015 email from Podesta's assistant did list "p@ssw0rd" as the login for his Windows 8 computer, but the only password tied to his gmail account was a more-respectable combination of the word "runner" and four digits. The actual way hackers broke into Podesta's email account is bad enough — an unfortunate typo by Clinton's tech adviser and Podesta's decision to use the corrupt link in the phishing email instead of the legitimate one sent by Clinton tech support. There's no need to make stuff up. Or as Sen. Lindsey Graham puts it:
I don't believe any American should give a whole lot of credibility to anything Julian Assange says. No American should be duped by him.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 4, 2017
Assange's steady release of Podesta's emails in the campaign's final months kept "Clinton" and "email" in the news, and while there were no bombshells, the emails did lead to a gunman shooting up a D.C. pizza restaurant. WikiLeaks did not publish any emails from Trump's campaign or the Republican Party. Peter Weber
"I never thought I would say this, but have you heard the latest news about the Titanic?" Stephen Colbert asked on Wednesday's Late Show. A new study suggests that it was actually a coal fire raging in the mighty ocean liner's hull for three weeks, not just an iceberg, that sank the ship. "So, did fire bring down the Titanic?" Colbert asked. "I personally do not buy it, because we here at The Late Show have combed though our archives and we have found a compelling documentary cartoon that proves it was an iceberg targeting the Titanic all along." Some 1,500 people died when the Titanic sank in 1912, but on the bright side, according to the cartoon, the iceberg saved the Hindenburg — at least for 25 years. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Sean Hannity interviewed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Fox News, and on Wednesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Assange's suggesting that Russia didn't supply him with "the info," presumably meaning the DNC emails and Clinton campaign emails that the U.S. intelligence community says Russia hacked to influence the election. On CNN Wednesday night, Don Lemon asked former CIA director James Woolsey, a Trump security adviser, why Trump is siding with Russia and Assange over the entire U.S. intelligence community and senior members of his own party.
Woolsey said he doesn't "see it as signing up with Assange" or any other point of view, adding: "I think he's been skeptical for some time of the intelligence community, and he's said some fairly tough things. But, you know, they're going to have to get used to working for a new boss." Woolsey said he believes the intelligence agencies were ready to work for Hillary Clinton but weren't prepared to work for Trump, and when Lemon asked him if he thinks the intelligence community is wrong about Russian hacking and election interference, Woolsey said "certainly there has been some vigorous Russian activity — I think there's no doubt about that — but the key thing is, did it have, or have a chance to have, any impact on the vote counting, on the voting machines?"
Lemon suggested that wasn't the key thing for the U.S. intelligence community, then asked Kirsten Powers what she makes of all this. She asked Woolsey, "You were a former CIA director — would you have listened to Julian Assange, or would you have listened to your intelligence officials at the CIA?" "I don't think there's any point in listening to Julian Assange," Woolsey said. "He's quite a ne'er-do-well, I think." So unlike Trump, Powers clarified, "you would listen to the CIA analysts over Julian Assange?" "Well, I don't think I have to pick only the CIA analysts," Woolsey said. "There are lots of people I would listen to with respect to something like this," naming an analyst at the conservative American Enterprise Institute who wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. "You would listen to someone from AEI over CIA analysts?" Powers pressed, and Woolsey rejected the premise: "I would listen to someone who, as I think, is making a cogent point and doing it with good evidence." Watch below. Peter Weber
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday evening that Chicago police have detained four people — two men and two women — on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a mentally disabled 18-year-old, an attack that was broadcast via Facebook Live. Police say they expect to file charges within 24 hours, and did not disclose the race of the suspects, but on the video, since taken down by Facebook, people in the room can be heard using profanity against "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump. The victim, who appears to be white, was found wandering around the West Side of Chicago in shorts on Tuesday evening, and Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin says the man was "traumatized" by the kidnapping and assault but has been treated and released from the hospital.
The 30-minute video shows a black woman laughing and other people cutting the shirt off a man with his mouth taped shut, pushing his head back with a foot, and slicing off some of his hair and drawing blood, among other things. There are alcohol bottles in the room. Duffin said police are considering classifying it a hate crime, but are still determining if the language in the video "is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving."
"It's sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," Johnson said in the news conference. "I've been a cop for 28 years and I've seen things that you shouldn't see. It still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn't.... I'm not going to say it shocked me but it was sickening." You can learn more and watch some of the disturbing footage in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
Since launching Parrots for Patriots in 2015, Chris Driggins has paired 90 abandoned birds with veterans in the Northwest looking for emotional support animals.
Driggins, who also runs Northwest Bird Rescue in Vancouver, Washington, told Today that after leaving the service, many veterans, especially those with post-traumatic stress disorder, feel lost without having a routine and responsibilities. Birds "demand normalcy," he said, and "you don't have those restless nights where you're up all night worrying, because the bird has exhausted you. And if you do get up in the middle of the night, the bird will understand. There are so many things that birds can do for you that no other animal can."
David Haro, a Navy vet from Oregon with PTSD, now has a bird in addition to a service dog. "Pets give me something to do," he told Today. "Animals are non-judgmental. They're there in your dark times and in your good times. They love you unconditionally." Catherine Garcia