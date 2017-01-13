WhatsApp's encryption reportedly has a backdoor for snooping

For those, like me, who can't keep up with the kids these days and their computer technologies, WhatsApp is an encrypted messaging app now owned by Facebook. Its major selling point is privacy: The end-to-end encryption is supposed to mean that no one — not even WhatsApp employees — can access the messages you send to other users. That promise has helped balloon WhatsApp's customer base to more than a billion people and made it a preferred app of activists and even diplomats who want to keep their communications safe from prying eyes.
It turns out that isn't exactly true. A cryptography researcher from the University of California, Berkeley named Tobias Boelter has discovered a built-in backdoor in WhatsApp that allows some of its privacy protections to be circumvented. The Guardian explains:
WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption relies on the generation of unique security keys, using the acclaimed Signal protocol, developed by Open Whisper Systems, that are traded and verified between users to guarantee communications are secure and cannot be intercepted by a middleman. However, WhatsApp has the ability to force the generation of new encryption keys for offline users, unbeknown to the sender and recipient of the messages, and to make the sender re-encrypt messages with new keys and send them again for any messages that have not been marked as delivered.
The recipient is not made aware of this change in encryption, while the sender is only notified if they have opted-in to encryption warnings in settings, and only after the messages have been re-sent. This re-encryption and rebroadcasting effectively allows WhatsApp to intercept and read users' messages. [The Guardian]
As Boelter summarizes, "If WhatsApp is asked by a government agency to disclose its messaging records, it can effectively grant access due to the change in keys." For those looking for an encrypted app which doesn't have this backdoor, there's still Signal, the communications choice of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.
Update 11:51 a.m.: WhatsApp disputes The Guardian's report. Here is their statement in full:
The Guardian posted a story this morning claiming that an intentional design decision in WhatsApp that prevents people from losing millions of messages is a "backdoor" allowing governments to force WhatsApp to decrypt message streams. This claim is false.
WhatsApp does not give governments a "backdoor" into its systems and would fight any government request to create a backdoor. The design decision referenced in the Guardian story prevents millions of messages from being lost, and WhatsApp offers people security notifications to alert them to potential security risks. WhatsApp published a technical white paper on its encryption design, and has been transparent about the government requests it receives, publishing data about those requests in the Facebook Government Requests Report. Bonnie Kristian
The Chicago Police Department has habitually used excessive force that violates the Constitution, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced Friday. The findings followed what Lynch described as an "exhaustive" 13-month Department of Justice investigation that was launched amid uproar over the fatal shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white police officer.
The resulting 161-page report attributed the "unreasonable" use of sometimes "deadly force" to "systemic deficiencies" within the city and police department. "Our review of CPD's deadly force practices identified several trends in CPD's deadly force incidents, including that CPD engages in dangerous and unnecessary foot pursuits and other unsound tactics that result in CPD shooting people, including those who are unarmed," investigators wrote in the report. The investigation also revealed that blacks and Latinos are "hardest hit by the pattern of unlawful force."
Lynch said there is "considerable work to be done," and Chicago authorities have signed an agreement pledging their commitment to reforms. "It's in our interest," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said of the upcoming changes. "There is no going back to a day when we're not going to do that. The view, though, is it's not to be done to the police. The police officers are part of the solution to solving and achieving public safety." Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his support for his Cabinet nominees Friday morning, after several of his picks contradicted him on key policy issues during confirmation hearings this week:
All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson and defense secretary nominee James Mattis were more critical of Russia and its intentions than Trump has been. Mike Pompeo, Trump's pick for CIA director, expressed his opposition to waterboarding, a form of torture that Trump has suggested bringing back. Homeland security secretary nominee John Kelly expressed doubts that Trump's proposed border wall would "do the job."
The contradictions likely aren't over yet. Education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos is slated to testify Tuesday, as is Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), Trump's pick for interior secretary. On Wednesday, both Scott Pruitt, nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, and Wilbur Ross, tapped to be commerce secretary, will have their confirmation hearings. Energy secretary nominee Rick Perry is up Thursday. Becca Stanek
Readers with triskaidekaphobia, avert your eyes now:
✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017
All the omens were seemingly against Finnair flight 666 making it from Copenhagen to Helsinki without a layover in the Twilight Zone, but flight tracker FlightRadar24 reports the plane has landed safe and sound.
@flightradar24 Who the heck would get on this flight?
— High Altitudes (@highaltitudes) January 13, 2017
The number of rabbit feet, horseshoes, and lucky pennies that were on board is unknown. Jeva Lange Jeva Lange
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's experience in the 2016 Republican presidential primary was apparently enough to make him swear off ever running for political office again. While speaking Thursday at Texas A&M University, where he's spending two weeks teaching a course about governors, Bush admitted that he thinks 2016 was his best — and only — shot at making his presidential dreams a reality. "I unraveled everything I was doing to prepare for this — you don't do that lightly," Bush said. "I just think this was my chance."
But Bush swears he's doing okay in spite of his loss. He's moved on from giving out tiny toy turtles, and has turned his focus back to his education policy foundation and consulting work. "The conditions of this election weren't tailormade for me and I lost," Bush said. "But I'm not in therapy. I'm not in the fetal position. Life goes on." Becca Stanek
In a town hall event hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday evening, House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed the idea that a federal deportation force would scour the country to remove illegal immigrants en masse.
"The government has information about her now," Tapper said, referencing a woman in the audience who has been able to stay in the U.S. via the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program. "Will you introduce legislation to block it being used to deport her?"
"Everybody thinks that there's some deportation force that's being assembled," Ryan answered. "That's not happening." When Tapper pushed back, noting President-elect Donald Trump has used the exact phrase "deportation force," Ryan conceded his point. "But," he said with a laugh, "I'm here to tell you, in Congress, it's not happening."
Watch Ryan's comments below, including his further insistence that President Trump will not be able to write his own immigration law. Bonnie Kristian
Spkr. Paul Ryan says, despite Trump's talk about a "deportation force" that "it's not happening." pic.twitter.com/kqouvwJ6xl
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan to woman protected under DACA: Don't worry about a deportation force knocking on your door #RyanTownHall https://t.co/ntZAjxYQLY
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 13, 2017
For the first time ever, Lady Liberty will be depicted as an African-American woman on U.S. coinage, the United States Mint announced Thursday. The new coin will be a 24-karat gold collectors' item with a face value of $100. Weighing in at one ounce, its metal value is currently around $1,200.
Treasury & Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin! https://t.co/HkfcPN5Enq #USMint225 @USTreasury pic.twitter.com/0ShGHPn5oF
— United States Mint (@usmint) January 12, 2017
Struck on the occasion of the Mint's 225th anniversary (1792 to 2017), this Lady Liberty coin is part of a forthcoming collection of gold and silver coins representing "the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States" that will be released over the next few years. "As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty's representation," said Elisa Basnight, the Mint's chief of staff, while announcing the new coin. Bonnie Kristian
While obliteration by way of giant meteor sounds appealing to some people at this point, others would very much like to avoid going the way of the dinosaurs any time soon. Those in the latter group will be relieved to hear that the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has written a 19-page report detailing our "National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy," and it outlines what America needs to do to prevent an asteroid apocalypse:
Overall, the group found the U.S. needs more tools to track space rocks, and that greater international cooperation is necessary. Specifically, the report outlines several goals, including increasing the ability both in the U.S. and in other countries to more rapidly detect [Near-Earth Objects], track their movements and characterize the objects more completely. It also says more research is needed to study how best to deflect and disrupt a space rock that might be on a collision course with Earth. Furthermore, the strategy calls for better and more integrated modeling of NEO trajectories to reduce uncertainties of their orbits and possible impact effects.
If indeed there is a NEO strike, the strategy also seeks to develop coherent national and international emergency procedures for different impact scenarios, be it an object hitting deep ocean, a coastal region or a major landmass. We must be prepared to respond as well as recover from such a blow in an orderly and timely manner, the report finds. [Scientific American]
"This has been something that for years was more or less a laughing matter," Aerospace Corp. Fellow William Ailor told Scientific American. But it might be time to get serious. While President-elect Donald Trump loves space exploration, he has expressed less interest in more terrestrial concerns, and it will be up to world leaders to coordinate if the U.S. wants to adhere to the report's recommendations.
As Ailor understatedly said: "It's a good thing to keep your eye on." Jeva Lange