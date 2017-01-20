Everyone is praising America for once again not having a coup or dictator

Even President Donald Trump's critics are happy to admit that things were at least peaceful Friday during the inauguration. Despite the fact that there are many other democratic nations around the world that do this exact same thing, Americans patted themselves on the back for once again not having a coup:
A peaceful, scheduled transition of power is a luxury not enjoyed by the 2.7bln people living under dictatorship. Never take it for granted.
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 20, 2017
We should just call it "Peaceful Transition of Power Day" #InaugurationDay
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) January 20, 2017
Anyone who had "peaceful transition of power" in their #InaugurationDay drinking game is definitely drunk at 11AM https://t.co/yuZiqJPUjk
— WIRED (@WIRED) January 20, 2017
Sen. Chuck Schumer: “Today we celebrate one of democracy’s core attributes: the peaceful transition of power" pic.twitter.com/9ihxnPusMf
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 20, 2017
Not everyone is so impressed: "There is something unnerving about these reassurances, something overstated, even hysterical," writes The Atlantic's David Frum.
When a British prime minister loses the confidence of the House of Commons and must suddenly trundle out of 10 Downing Street (as some six dozen of them have done since the job was invented in the 1740s; a few more than once), nobody marvels on television how wonderful it is that he or she doesn't try to retain power by force of arms. Nobody in Denmark thinks it extraordinary when one party relinquishes power to another. Ditto New Zealand or Switzerland — all of them treat peaceful transfers of power as the developed world norm, like reliable electricity or potable water. [The Atlantic]
Read his entire evaluation here. Jeva Lange
Trump becomes the first president to say 'carnage,' 'bleed,' and 'tombstones' in an inauguration speech
Donald Trump may be the first president to have been married three times or appeared on WrestleMania, but he also has some other claims to history, not the least of which is being the first president to use "sad" in an inaugural address:
Words Donald Trump said for the first time in any U.S. inaugural address pic.twitter.com/35FAQMgktj
— Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) January 20, 2017
President Trump has long been a fan of the word "sad," having used it in 210 of his tweets and retweets (typically accompanied by an exclamation point). Trump notably used a lot of unusually violent words for the first time in his speech, too, including "bleed," "carnage," "depletion," "ripped," "tombstones," and "unstoppable." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump apparently took a moment to thank Hillary Clinton for coming to his inauguration Friday, just before the inaugural luncheon:
There it is: President Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton shake hands before the inaugural luncheon. Looks like he mouthed "thank you" to her. pic.twitter.com/LBb3k5RJY8
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 20, 2017
Trump, shaking Hillary's hand, whispered: "thank you for being here."
— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 20, 2017
Trump had seemingly ignored Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, just before he took the oath of office. "Has there even been acknowledgment by Trump toward the Clintons?" The New York Times' Carl Hulse wondered after the inauguration speech.
Watch the greeting, and test your lip-reading skills, below. Jeva Lange
Bill & Hillary Clinton greet President Trump ahead of lunch in the Capitol's Statuary Hall https://t.co/qMtnVLD7yG #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fJfxDTafa3
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2017
Before jetting off to Palm Springs, California, former President Barack Obama said a quick goodbye to his staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "Michelle and I have really been milking this goodbye thing," Obama joked, before offering some parting thoughts on the progress he saw during his presidency and what the future may hold.
"Our democracy is not the buildings, it's not the monuments. It's you, being willing to work," Obama said, recalling how his supporters "came together, from small towns and big cities" and "decided to believe." He urged his supporters to keep doing this, and promised he'd be right there with them. "This is just a little pit stop," Obama said, just an hour after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. "This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America."
Catch a snippet of Obama's final goodbye below. Becca Stanek
Former President Obama: "This is just a little pit stop, this is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America." pic.twitter.com/dF11YB7DcF
— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump began his presidency with the ceremonial signing of a waiver to allow General James Mattis to serve as defense secretary despite not having been out of uniform for at least seven years, as is normally required. Trump also formally nominated his Cabinet to the Senate and signed a proclamation for a "national day of patriotism," the details of which are not entirely clear.
JUST IN: President Trump signs his first documents as 45th President of the United States https://t.co/lK9wiqLJWI https://t.co/TwT11YrQCS
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 20, 2017
The White House also announced its plans to develop a sophisticated missile defense system to protect the U.S. against Iran and North Korea, Reuters reports. Jeva Lange
At noon on Friday there was another peaceful transition of power... on Twitter. As President Trump was being sworn into office, Twitter transitioned the official @POTUS handle from Barack Obama (who is now @POTUS44) to the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump. President Trump's official Twitter page features his photo and a banner image of Inauguration Day — a flag-draped Capitol building and a sea of supporters waving American flags on a sunny day.
Hold up. Isn't it raining in D.C.?
As several keen-eyed Twitter users pointed out, Trump's exuberant Inauguration Day banner photo is actually from Obama's 2009 inauguration.
Donald Trump’s banner image is from Obama’s 2009 inauguration (h/t @4evrmalone) pic.twitter.com/TWMI1HryAh
— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 20, 2017
Perhaps this is Trump's subtle way of telling Americans he'll hold onto a few vestiges of the Obama presidency after all. Lauren Hansen
Former Vice President Joe Biden has left the capital. Not long after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were sworn into office, Biden and his wife Jill Biden were pictured hopping on a train in Washington, D.C., to head back home to Delaware. "Back on Amtrak," Biden said, giving a thumbs up to the cameras.
Former Vice President Joe Biden board the Amtrak. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/vlfx7yjqxV
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2017
Biden rode Amtrak nearly every day when he was a senator, reportedly racking up 8,000 round-trips. Becca Stanek
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama departed Washington, D.C., on Friday, following the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. After posing for a final picture with the new president and first lady Melania Trump on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, the Obamas boarded the Executive One helicopter — formerly Marine One — and prepared to depart Washington after eight years in the nation's capital.
The Obamas are headed to Palm Springs, California, for a post-presidency retreat with their two daughters Sasha and Malia. Watch the former president and first lady fly away from Washington below. Kimberly Alters
Former President @BarackObama and Michelle Obama depart from Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/Tew98Ijslx
— POLITICO (@politico) January 20, 2017