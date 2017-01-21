The Justice Department says it's not illegal nepotism for Trump to hire his son-in-law

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel released an opinion Saturday saying President Trump's plan to hire his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for a senior advisory role in the White House does not run afoul of federal anti-nepotism law.

"We conclude that [the federal anti-nepotism statute] does not bar this appointment because the President’s special hiring authority ... exempts positions in the White House Office" from the ban, the opinion tells Trump, later noting that in "choosing his personal staff, the President enjoys an unusual degree of freedom, which Congress found suitable to the demands of his office."

The 14-page document was prepared by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel L. Koffsky, who is "a longtime career lawyer at Justice," as Politico reports, and not a Trump appointee. Kushner's appointment could still face an ethics challenge in court, though it is unclear how a plaintiff could demonstrate standing to sue. Bonnie Kristian