President Trump issues stern threat to undocumented immigrants: 'We are going to get them out'

Shortly after signing two executive orders on immigration Wednesday, President Donald Trump vowed to "get the bad ones out." "The day is over when they can stay in our country and wreak havoc," Trump said while speaking at the Department of Homeland Security about his plans to crackdown on immigration. "We are going to get them out and get them out fast." Trump said he was doing this because of his duty "to protect the lives of the American people," and insisted that "when it comes to public safety, there is no place for politics."

Trump went on to explain that he will "work within the existing system" to reinforce current immigration laws, and emphasized the importance of a strong border. "A nation without borders is not a nation," Trump said. "Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders."

Trump's executive orders direct funding towards the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and revoke federal grants for sanctuary cities and U.S. cities that are not enforcing federal immigration laws. Trump indicated in an interview Wednesday that construction of the wall will begin in "months."

Watch a snippet of Trump's speech below. Becca Stanek