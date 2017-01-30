Veterans stand up for military interpreters blocked from entering the U.S.

Jeffrey Buchalter, an Army veteran and law enforcement instructor at the Department of Homeland Security, credits the Iraqi interpreters who worked alongside his unit with helping him get home alive. That's why Buchalter, who was injured in Iraq and spent nearly three years recuperating at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, was moved to drive two hours to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., to protest President Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
This man's wife made it through customs after hours. She's Iraqi. This man in cap & his son gave them a Purple Heart pic.twitter.com/yBiaiYvgXM
— Jessica Lussenhop (@Lussenpop) January 28, 2017
Buchalter brought with him his Purple Heart, and gave it to a family of Iraqi refugees who spent hours detained at the airport. "Knowing their culture and how they view America, for me, it was a way to send a message to them: What they believe America was, it is," he told the Los Angeles Times. "It's the greatest place in the world." He wasn't the only veteran upset by the blanket ban — Brandon Friedman, who served in the 101st Airborne Division, told the Times many members of his unit are outraged that Hameed Khalid Darweesh, their Iraqi interpreter, was caught up in the order. Darweesh, 53, was an interpreter, engineer, and contractor from 2003 to 2013, and had to go through interviews and security screenings for two years in order to get a special immigrant visa granted to American military translators. He was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday, and freed after a federal judge temporarily barred U.S. officials from deporting travelers carrying travel documents that were issued before the ban.
Friedman said Darweesh helped the soldiers navigate neighborhoods, and was injured during a car bomb attack. "He was just such an integral part of the unit," Friedman said, adding that not welcoming interpreters who risked their lives to help the United States won't do anything to entice Iraqis to assist in the future. Read more about veterans standing up for interpreters — as well as the story of an Iraqi translator targeted by Islamic State militants who is now stuck in Turkey — at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia
Over the weekend, the American Civil Liberties Union received $24,164,691 from 356,306 online donations — a hefty sum considering the nonprofit organization typically only receives $4 million a year from online donations.
"I've never seen anything like this," Executive Director Anthony Romero told Yahoo News early Sunday, when the fundraising total was at $10 million. "People are fired up and want to be engaged." On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order banning entry into the United States by travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the refugee program, and the next day, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqi men detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. A federal judge blocked part of the order, and the men were released.
Since November 8, the ACLU's membership has doubled to 1 million members, Slate reports. The organization can expect to see even more money roll in — celebrities like Sia and Rosie O'Donnell have said they will match up to $100,000 in donations, and actress Sarah Paulson used her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night to urge people to donate. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's inner circle includes several Jewish advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner and policy chief Stephen Miller, and that's one reason it surprised several observers that his official statement to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday did not mention the Jews killed in the Holocaust. That omission wasn't a mistake, Trump spokesman Hope Hicks told CNN on Saturday, noting that millions of other non-Jews, including priests and resistance fighters, were slaughtered by the Nazis, too. "Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered," she said. The Obama and Bush administrations specifically mentioned the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus took another whack at explaining that all lives snuffed out in the Holocaust matter on Sunday's Meet the Press. Chuck Todd asked Priebus if he understands "why many Jews were offended by the White House's decision not to note that the Holocaust was about eradicating the Jews." Priebus answered, "Well, I recognize, in fact, obviously that that was what the Holocaust was about," adding: "And it's a horrible event."
Todd asked why the White House "whitewashed" Jews from the White House statement, and Priebus objected. "I'm not whitewashing anything, Chuck," he said. "I just told you that it was horrible. And, well, I'm telling you now that that's the way we feel about it. And it's a terrible time in history. And obviously I think you know that President Trump has dear family members that are Jewish." Priebus clarified he doesn't "regret the words," adding: "I mean, everyone's suffering in the Holocaust, including obviously all of the Jewish people affected and the miserable genocide that occurred, is something that we consider to be extraordinarily sad and something that can never be forgotten."
Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt, who called the omission of Jews "puzzling and troubling," explaining to CNN that the United Nations created International Holocaust Remembrance Day in part to counter Holocaust denialists but also nations like Iran and Russia that refuse to acknowledge that Adolf Hitler was trying to exterminate Jews. These countries, especially their nationalist movements, instead "talk about generic suffering rather than recognizing this catastrophic incident for what is was: the intended genocide of the Jewish people," Greenblatt said.
The Republican Jewish Coalition wasn't pleased with Trump's omission, either. But at least the neo-Nazis were happy. Peter Weber
How Trump and Obama's executive orders on Muslim refugees and immigrants are similar and different
Reacting to criticism about his broad, chaotically rolled-out executive order indefinitely banning refugees and immigrants from Syria, suspending entry of all refugees for 120 days, and putting a 90-day stop to all travelers from six other majority-Muslim countries, President Trump protested that former President Barack Obama did it first. "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months," Trump wrote. "The seven countries named in the executive order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."
There is some truth to that. But as Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler said in awarding Trump two "Pinocchios" for the Obama comparison, the comparison is "facile" and misleading. If you don't remember Obama's 2011 executive order — the administration did not publicize it — it involved slowing down the approval of new visas for Iraqi nationals, following investigative findings that two Iraqi refugees were implicated in making improvised bombs targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. The policy also included re-vetting 58,000 Iraqi refugees already settled in the U.S., as then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano explained to Congress in September 2011.
The slowdown in approving Iraqi visas did prompt negative news stories and complaints from civil liberties an refugee advocacy groups at the time, and did appear to result in many fewer Iraqi refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2011, though the numbers rebounded in 2012. It did not stop all visitor from Iraq from traveling to the U.S. or halt refugee or visa applications, and unlike Trump's order, it was tied to a specific threat.
Trump identified only Syria by name in his executive order, and the other six nations covered in the ban — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — did come from a list of countries "of concern" identified by the Obama administration under a visa-related law enacted in December 2015, the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act. The list did not affect nationals of those seven countries, though; it meant that some citizens of the 38 allied (mostly Western) countries eligible for a special visa waiver program who had spent time in the seven "countries of concern" had to "obtain a visa for travel to the United States, which generally includes an in-person interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate," as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol explained.
The last major difference between the Trump and Obama actions are that Trump's small group of advisers, led by Stephen Bannon, reportedly did not consult or prepare any officials at the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and State when writing the executive order, and HHS Secretary John Kelly learned about the major policy shift he was supposed to enact on a briefing call as Trump was signing it, The New York Times reports. CBP officials are still figuring out what the policy covers. Obama, meanwhile, "ran executive orders through a painstaking weeks-long process of soliciting feedback from agencies and briefing lawmakers," a "former official" tells Politico. "Sometimes it even asked expert lawyers in the private sector to check its work." Peter Weber
On Sunday afternoon, President Trump held his first official movie screening in the White House since taking office — Finding Dory, the heartwarming tale of a fish who was separated from her parents as a child and travels to the United States so they can be together again.
Star Albert Brooks found the timing intriguing, tweeting it was "odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family, when he's preventing it in real life." On Friday, Trump signed an executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, and over the weekend, vetted refugees and green card and visa holders were detained at airports and removed from airplanes headed to the U.S.
Protests against the travel ban were held on Saturday and Sunday at airports across the country, and lest people think Trump was watching the sequel to Finding Nemo as demonstrators raged against the order, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump didn't stay in the theater long enough to watch the beauty of a forgetful fish reuniting with her parents, saying, "Actually, he spent 60 seconds welcoming and thanking spouses and children of White House staff then right back to work." Catherine Garcia
McCain, Graham: Trump order 'may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security'
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released a joint statement on Sunday criticizing President Trump's executive order on immigration, saying that by banning refugees from majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, a signal is being sent "intended or not that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security."
While the United States must defend its borders, it has to be done in a way that "makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation," the senators said. The confusion at airports across the country on Saturday showed the executive order "was not properly vetted," and they are "particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security."
McCain and Graham also said the executive order hurts interpreters who served the U.S. military, refugees who "have suffered unspeakable horrors," green card holders, and U.S. allies in Iraq. "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," the senators said. "At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat [the Islamic State]. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight out common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against [ISIS] are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred." Before tweeting his own statement about the executive order, Trump tweeted that McCain and Graham are "sadly weak on immigration" and "always looking to start World War III." Catherine Garcia
Six people were killed and eight injured Sunday night when gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers, police said.
5 Reported Dead in Shooting at #QuebecCity Mosque. https://t.co/Cb2Ra4BmSM pic.twitter.com/32v1GOkumX
— WTOC Walter Ambrose (@ambrose03) January 30, 2017
Police also told reporters there are two suspects in custody. A witness told Reuters there were about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center when up to three gunmen came in and started to shoot. The mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, who was not at the mosque when the shooting took place, called the attack "barbaric." There has been an uptick in incidents of Islamophobia in recent years, Reuters reports, and last year, a pig's head was left on the cultural center's doorstep.
In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he condemned "this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge," adding it is "heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear." Catherine Garcia
In a statement released Sunday, President Trump said the executive order he signed on Friday "is not a Muslim ban," and while he has "tremendous feeling" for the refugees fleeing Syria, "my first priority will always be to protect and serve our country."
The order, which caused confusion and protests at airports across the country and outrage from Democrats and Republicans alike, stopped refugee entry into the U.S. for 120 days and barred citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for three months.
Although Trump campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani said on Saturday Trump had asked him how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban," in his statement, Trump said: "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order." Four countries not affected by the order are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates — the home nations of the 19 terrorists involved in the Sept. 11 attacks and places where Trump and his family do business. Catherine Garcia