Spicer says criticizing Yemen raid does a 'disservice' to killed Navy SEAL

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that anyone who suggests last month's raid in Yemen was unsuccessful "does [a] disservice" to the life of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed in the attack, which targeted al Qaeda militants. The raid was the first authorized by President Trump and an estimated 30 people, including civilians and an 8-year-old American girl, were killed.
"I think anybody who undermines the success of that raid owes an apology and a disservice to the life of Chief Owens," Spicer said. Though the raid spurred the Yemeni government to suspend the United States' anti-terrorism commando operations inside the country, Spicer insisted the raid was very valuable because of the intelligence gained. "American lives will be saved because of it," Spicer said. "Future attacks will be prevented."
Becca Stanek
Single women make up 17 percent of homebuyers in the U.S., compared with 7 percent for single men, according to the National Association of Realtors. And that's no new trend: Single ladies have outpaced single men in home buying since 1981, Bloomberg reports.
This dynamic stems in no small part from the large population of single mothers in America. In 2011, there were 8.6 million single-mother households, compared to 2.6 million single-father households.
These women tend to purchase their first home later in life than men — age 34 for single women, compared to 31 for single men. Women also tend to buy slightly cheaper properties (at an average of $173,000) than men do ($190,600).
If that little black screen installed a few precious inches from your face is the only thing that keeps you from losing your mind every time you buckle in for a long flight, you're in for some bad news: Last month, American Airlines announced it won't be installing seat-back entertainment systems on its new Boeing 737 planes — about 100 new passenger jets it plans to have in use by the end of the year.
And that might just be the beginning: "Most aviation watchers expect that the technology will become obsolete at some point in the coming years, as more people fly with their own devices," The Economist reports.
American Airlines says about 90 percent of passengers now carry their own smartphone or tablet with them on every flight. The screens cost about $3 million to install per jetliner, and the added weight from wiring and bulkier seats — which together can add as much as 600 extra pounds per plane — makes the aircraft less fuel-efficient. Instead, the airline's new fleet will include power outlets and free access to an online library of movies and shows during the flight — as long as you pay for the Wi-Fi, about $16 plus tax for the day. Kelly Gonsalves
A long-in-the-works reboot of Magic School Bus now has a voice actor for Ms. Frizzle. The beloved animated TV series will return to Netflix in the near future, with actress Kate McKinnon voicing the iguana-wielding, school-bus-driving, science-loving protagonist, Entertainment Weekly reports.
McKinnon, 33, is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live as well as her role in 2016's Ghostbusters reboot. McKinnon has previously done voice work in Finding Dory, in which she played the wife of Stan the kelp bass. Lily Tomlin voiced the original Ms. Frizzle in the PBS series, which aired between 1994 and 1997.
The Magic School Bus reboot is titled Magic School Bus Rides Again. A release date for its 26-episode season has not yet been announced. Jeva Lange
A recent poll concluded that President Trump's administration is considered to be more truthful than the media.
In a poll conducted by Emerson College and published Tuesday, 49 percent of registered voters deemed the new administration — which has come under fire for recent untrue facts and statements — truthful, whereas just 48 percent said it was untruthful. There is a clear partisan split among respondents, however: Nearly 90 percent of Republicans said the Trump White House is "truthful," while 77 percent of Democrats said the opposite.
Meanwhile, just 39 percent of respondents said the media — dubbed the "opposition party" by Trump's White House — is truthful, while 53 percent said the media is dishonest. Sixty-nine percent of Democrats said they trusted the media, compared to the 91 percent of Republicans who labeled it as untruthful. Independents said both the news and the administration are untruthful, with 52 percent distrusting the Trump administration and 47 percent distrusting the media.
The poll surveyed 617 voters over the phone from Feb. 5-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Sarah Weldon
Just days before President Barack Obama left the White House, he received a letter written by Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the alleged architect of the 9/11 attacks, The Miami Herald reports. The 18-page letter blamed American foreign policy for provoking the 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people: "It was not we who started the war against you in 9/11. It was you and your dictators in our land," wrote Mohammed from Guantánamo, where he is on trial for his life.
The letter was written in January 2015 but was "long suppressed," The Miami Herald reports, with prison officials deeming it propaganda. In the letter, Mohammed slams Obama for being a "smart attorney, well acquainted with human rights, [who] can kill his enemy without trial and throw his dead body into the sea instead of giving him to his family or respecting him enough as a human being to bury him." Mohammed cites U.S. intervention in Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, Hiroshima, and elsewhere as the grounds for the 9/11 attacks.
Mohammed spent over three years in the secret CIA prison network and was waterboarded 183 times. "I will never ask you, or your court, for mercy," Mohammed added. "Do what you wish to do, my freedom, my captivity, and my death is a curse on all evil-doers and tyrants.
The letter was released after Mohammed's defense attorneys argued that Mohammed's right to petition the president was protected by the First Amendment. The judge ruled Obama could see the letter, and that the public could see it one month later, when President Donald Trump was in office.
“What's so troubling to me is it took so long to get approval, even to get this litigated,” said Mohammed's death-penalty attorney David Nevin. Read the full story as well as excerpts from the letter at The Miami Herald. Jeva Lange
Employees at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls were told last week to remove all Ivanka Trump brand signage and bury the brand's products deep within the racks, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a note obtained from the retailers' parent company TJX Companies. "Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs," the note read, referring to "the normal clothing racks where the majority of products hang," The New York Times explained. "All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded."
TJX Companies spokeswoman Doreen Thompson confirmed employees were directed to "mix this line of merchandise into our racks," but she made it clear they did not "remove it from the sales floor." "We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors," Thompson said.
The New York Times noted Thompson "did not respond directly to questions" about whether it was "unusual" to throw away signs promoting a specific brand, but an employee at one of the company's stores said she had never before "received such a request during her several years at the company."
The news about TJX Companies follows Nordstrom's announcement last week that it would no longer be selling Ivanka Trump brand merchandise "based on performance," not politics. Shortly after Nordstrom's announcement, Neiman Marcus appeared to have pulled Ivanka Trump jewelry from its website.
President Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom on Twitter for treating his daughter "so unfairly." Ivanka Trump announced last month she would be taking a "formal leave of absence" from her companies after her father took office. Becca Stanek
Bill Nye né "Science Guy" is returning with a new show on Netflix this spring, and the first trailer has just been released. Bill Nye Saves the World will touch on topics including sex, global warming, GMOs, technology, and alternative medicine, with Nye joined by Karlie Kloss, Emily Calandrelli, and Nazeem Hussain, Wired reports.
Look for the 13 episodes on Netflix on April 21, and watch the first trailer for the new series below. Jeva Lange