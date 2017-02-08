Elizabeth Warren has a warning for Jeff Sessions and the senators who voted to confirm him

The Senate's Rule 19 does not extend to Twitter, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is using the social media platform to let anyone with an internet connection know she is "deeply disappointed" that Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed by the Senate as attorney general.

In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Warren said it was disheartening that the "Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully and fairly enforce the law," but found solace in the fact that "everyone now knows the concerns that Coretta Scott King had about Jeff Sessions. Concerns that millions of people still have." She went on to promise that "this is just the beginning," and if Sessions "turns a blind eye while Donald Trump violates the Constitution or breaks the law, he'll hear from all of us."

Warren didn't stop there. If Sessions "makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism, and bigotry into the Justice Department, he'll hear from all of us," she continued, and she warned the 52 senators who voted to put Sessions' "radical hatred" into the Department of Justice that they "will hear from all of us, too." Warren ended on a personal note: "Consider this MY warning: We won't be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist." Catherine Garcia