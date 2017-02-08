Elizabeth Warren has a warning for Jeff Sessions and the senators who voted to confirm him

The Senate's Rule 19 does not extend to Twitter, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is using the social media platform to let anyone with an internet connection know she is "deeply disappointed" that Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed by the Senate as attorney general.
In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Warren said it was disheartening that the "Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully and fairly enforce the law," but found solace in the fact that "everyone now knows the concerns that Coretta Scott King had about Jeff Sessions. Concerns that millions of people still have." She went on to promise that "this is just the beginning," and if Sessions "turns a blind eye while Donald Trump violates the Constitution or breaks the law, he'll hear from all of us."
Warren didn't stop there. If Sessions "makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism, and bigotry into the Justice Department, he'll hear from all of us," she continued, and she warned the 52 senators who voted to put Sessions' "radical hatred" into the Department of Justice that they "will hear from all of us, too." Warren ended on a personal note: "Consider this MY warning: We won't be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist." Catherine Garcia
Using a fast-track process enabled by the Congressional Review Act, Congressional Republicans are working to get rid of rules that keep prepaid debit card companies from charging tens of millions of dollars in overdraft fees.
In October, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalized rules that include limitations on those fees. Total System Services, a Georgia-based financial company, has a unit, NetSpend, that is the largest manager of prepaid cards in the United States, BuzzFeed News reports. While most prepaid debit card companies do not charge overdraft fees, NetSpend does, and the company told investors last year that it made $80-85 million off of overdraft fees in 2016, or 10 to 12 percent of its overall revenue. These prepaid debit cards are disproportionately used by low-income consumers; in 2014, an estimated 22.4 million people used the cards.
During the last three months of 2016, Total System Services — which wants the CFPB's new rules reversed — spent $270,000 lobbying Congress, and since 2010, the company's political action committee has given Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), a former CEO of Dollar General, and Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) $37,500 in campaign contributions, data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows. Last week, Perdue, who has called the CFPB a "rogue agency," introduced a resolution in Congress to throw out the rules. The Congressional Review Act allows simple majorities in both houses of Congress to eliminate newly-finalized regulations with approval from the president, and Democrats won't be able to block it with a filibuster. Further, regulators will not be able to reintroduce a similar bill.
Should this go through, it will be because of "members of Congress that support Wall Street and predatory lenders over working families," Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center, told BuzzFeed News. "It is outrageous that Congress may block basic fraud protections on prepaid cars so that NetSpend can keep gouging struggling families with overdraft fees." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday night, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed by the Senate to be the next attorney general, with a 52-47 vote.
The only Democrat to support Sessions was Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and now, the Republican governor of Alabama will appoint a replacement for Sessions. The vote came after a contentious debate that lasted for weeks, culminating in Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) being silenced on Tuesday night after she read on the Senate floor from a 1986 letter written by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The letter accused Sessions, then a U.S. attorney, of using his power to keep blacks from voting, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) objected, using an arcane Senate rule to say Warren had impugned another member of the Senate. Catherine Garcia
U.S. Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the top American commander in Iraq, believes that within the next six months, U.S.-backed forces will recapture Raqqa, Syria, and Mosul, Iraq, from the Islamic State.
Raqqa is the militant group's de facto capital in Syria, and in Mosul, ISIS has lost territory in and around the city since Iraqi forces began a ground operation there last October. There are less than 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, and experts told Reuters the Pentagon could ask for additional forces or request more helicopters and air strikes. In Syria, ISIS still holds about 90 percent of the Deir Ez-Zor province, the city of Palmyra, and some pockets of Deraa in the south and the Aleppo countryside. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters Wednesday that President Trump's jabs at the judiciary system have unsettled his Supreme Court nominee, CNN's Ashley Killough reported. Neil Gorsuch, the federal appeals court judge from Colorado who Trump chose last week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, reportedly has found Trump's disparaging remarks about the courts to be "demoralizing" and "disheartening."
Most recently, Trump slammed the courts for being "so political" during a speech at the National Sheriffs' Association on Wednesday morning, the day after federal appeals court judges heard arguments from the Justice Department defending the constitutionality of Trump's immigration executive order. The order, which a judge suspended last week, temporarily blocks people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S.
Prior to that, Trump on Saturday criticized the "so-called judge" who made the "ridiculous" ruling to put his ban on hold, referring to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, an appointee of former President George W. Bush. Last year, Trump claimed U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in Indiana, would not be able to rule fairly over a lawsuit involving one of Trump's businesses because of his Mexican heritage.
Blumenthal said he has not yet decided whether he will support Gorsuch's nomination, as he still has "serious and deep concerns." Becca Stanek
Single women make up 17 percent of homebuyers in the U.S., compared with 7 percent for single men, according to the National Association of Realtors. And that's no new trend: Single ladies have outpaced single men in home buying since 1981, Bloomberg reports.
This dynamic stems in no small part from the large population of single mothers in America. In 2011, there were 8.6 million single-mother households, compared to 2.6 million single-father households.
These women tend to purchase their first home later in life than men — age 34 for single women, compared to 31 for single men. Women also tend to buy slightly cheaper properties (at an average of $173,000) than men do ($190,600).
If that little black screen installed a few precious inches from your face is the only thing that keeps you from losing your mind every time you buckle in for a long flight, you're in for some bad news: Last month, American Airlines announced it won't be installing seat-back entertainment systems on its new Boeing 737 planes — about 100 new passenger jets it plans to have in use by the end of the year.
And that might just be the beginning: "Most aviation watchers expect that the technology will become obsolete at some point in the coming years, as more people fly with their own devices," The Economist reports.
American Airlines says about 90 percent of passengers now carry their own smartphone or tablet with them on every flight. The screens cost about $3 million to install per jetliner, and the added weight from wiring and bulkier seats — which together can add as much as 600 extra pounds per plane — makes the aircraft less fuel-efficient. Instead, the airline's new fleet will include power outlets and free access to an online library of movies and shows during the flight — as long as you pay for the Wi-Fi, about $16 plus tax for the day. Kelly Gonsalves
A long-in-the-works reboot of Magic School Bus now has a voice actor for Ms. Frizzle. The beloved animated TV series will return to Netflix in the near future, with actress Kate McKinnon voicing the iguana-wielding, school-bus-driving, science-loving protagonist, Entertainment Weekly reports.
McKinnon, 33, is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live as well as her role in 2016's Ghostbusters reboot. McKinnon has previously done voice work in Finding Dory, in which she played the wife of Stan the kelp bass. Lily Tomlin voiced the original Ms. Frizzle in the PBS series, which aired between 1994 and 1997.
The Magic School Bus reboot is titled Magic School Bus Rides Again. A release date for its 26-episode season has not yet been announced. Jeva Lange