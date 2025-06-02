Nationalist wins tight Polish presidential election

Karol Nawrocki beat Rafal Trzaskowski in Poland's presidential runoff election

(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

Conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki won Poland's presidential runoff election Sunday, according to official results released today. Nawrocki, a 42-year-old historian and amateur boxer aligned with Poland's former ruling Law and Justice party, beat liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski 50.9% to 49.1%.

