A ticked-off crowd greeted Rep. Jason Chaffetz at his town hall in Utah

If Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican who heads the House Oversight Committee, thought his Thursday night town hall in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, was going to be a low-key affair, he realized otherwise once he entered the Brighton High School auditorium to a cacophony of boos.
UT typically known as most genteel state in the West. Cong Chaffetz not seeing that tonight @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/jC7PvL5dkr
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017
More than 1,000 people filled the room, with hundreds more outside shouting "Do your job!" and carrying signs that read "Give me tax returns or give me impeachment," the Daily Herald reports. Chaffetz started the event by telling the crowd to "Relax, relax," but he was soon peppered with questions about everything from immigration to his support for President Trump. When asked about Trump's tax returns, Chaffetz said he hasn't changed his position from the campaign. "I said if you're going to run for president, you should have to released your tax returns," he said. "Here's the difference. That's my opinion. My guess is everyone in here has that same opinion. But it's not required by law." The crowd jeered.
Cong Chaffetz Town Hall crowd chanting "Do your job!" He's having a hard time answering over crowd noise @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/gO0BXybGy5
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017
Chaffetz was booed when he described Vice President Mike Pence as "like, the most decent human being," was shouted down when he dodged around a question about defunding Planned Parenthood, and was told "We want to get rid of you!" when he said he wants to eliminate the Department of Education and "get rid of Betsy DeVos." CNN's Kyung Lah reports that the contentious town hall ended an hour early, and Chaffetz did not stick around to answer questions from the media, with his spokesman saying the town hall "speaks for itself." Catherine Garcia
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "lengthy" and "very cordial" phone conversation Thursday evening, the White House said in a statement, and "President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy." Trump had irked Beijing by speaking with Taiwan's president on the phone soon after his inauguration, the first direct contact between the U.S. and Taiwanese presidents since 1979, pursuant to U.S. policy of officially recognizing Taiwan as a part of China.
Trump had also said he might use the bedrock policy as a bargaining chip to wrest concessions out of China, telling The Wall Street Journal shortly before his inauguration, for example, that "everything is under negotiation, including 'One China.'" Trump has long criticized China over trade and currency policy, and has continued to do so on Twitter. As a result, Xi and Trump had not spoken since Trump's election in November, and China's silent treatment was getting awkward, The New York Times notes. Trump rolls out the red carpet Friday for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, China's longtime strategic rival.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had affirmed the One China policy and disavowed using Taiwan as a bargaining pawn during his confirmation hearings, was at the White House on Thursday to discuss China. Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner, and their daughter Arabella were also apparently part of a soft push to thaw relations, celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Washington last week; a video of Arabella singing a New Years song in Mandarin went viral in China.
Finally, the White House announced Wednesday that national security adviser Michael Flynn had just hand-delivered a new year's message to China's ambassador wishing "the Chinese people a happy Lantern Festival and prosperous Year of the Rooster." China celebrated the Lunar New Year 11 days ago, "and the lack of a customary new year's greeting from the U.S. president at that time was noticed here," The Washington Post's Simon Denyer writes from Beijing, adding: "The Lantern Festival will be celebrated on Saturday." Peter Weber
Report: Despite denials, Trump's national security adviser spoke about sanctions with Russian ambassador
Members of the Trump administration — including Vice President Mike Pence — have said Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, never spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States about U.S. sanctions against Russia before Trump's inauguration. Several current and former U.S. officials have told The Washington Post this isn't true, and Flynn and Sergey Kislyak did privately discuss the sanctions ordered by the Obama administration in late December over Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
On Wednesday, Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, twice told the Post that he and Kislyak did not discuss sanctions, but on Thursday, his spokesman told the paper Flynn now "indicated that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn't be certain that the topic never came up." Kislyak has confirmed he communicated with Flynn via text message, by phone, and in person several times, starting before the election, but would not say if they talked about sanctions. Nine "current and former officials, who were in senior positions at multiple agencies at the time of the calls," told the Post that the references to the sanctions were "explicit," and some believed the discussions were "inappropriate and potentially illegal."
Two of the officials said Flynn urged Russia "not to overreact to the penalties," and another said Kislyak was "left with the impression that the sanctions would be revisited at a later time." The sanctions imposed by Obama remain in place. The law against U.S. citizens interfering in foreign diplomacy, the Logan Act, has never been prosecuted, and officials say it would be very difficult to build a case against Flynn, the Post reports. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr., the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that several thousand more troops are needed to assist Afghan government forces in their fight against the Taliban.
The United Nations estimates that the Taliban controls more territory in Afghanistan now than it has at any point since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, the Los Angeles Times reports. Afghan forces have suffered twice as many casualties in the last two years as U.S. forces did in 10 years, Nicholson said, adding, "Our Afghan partners have been sustaining very significant losses, and I'm not sure that's sustainable." He said the war against the Taliban is at a "stalemate," and more troops — either from the United States or other countries in an international coalition — are needed to help train both the military and police forces. In July, former President Barack Obama ordered the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan dropped from 9,800 to 8,400 by the end of the year.
Nicholson also said Russia is creating a "false narrative" that is "legitimizing" the Taliban, claiming that the militants are battling the Islamic State (both are fundamentalist Sunni Muslims), while Iran really is arming and funding Shiite Muslim fighters in the country: "When we look at Russian and Iranian actions in Afghanistan, I believe that... they're trying to undermine the United States and NATO and prevent this strong partnership that we have with the Afghans in the region." Catherine Garcia
The attorney general of Washington State said Thursday that the unanimous 3-0 decision by a U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel to not reinstate President Trump's travel ban showed "no one is above the law, not even the president."
Speaking to reporters in Seattle after the ruling was announced, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he believes Trump should "withdraw this flawed, rushed, and dangerous executive order, which caused chaos around the country. If he refuses, I will continue to work to hold him accountable to the Constitution." The states of Washington and Minnesota sued Trump over his executive order, which temporarily barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Last week, a U.S. district judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against the ban, and the appeals court's decision to not overturn the ruling is a "complete victory for the state of Washington," Ferguson said. Catherine Garcia
Not long after a federal appeals court ruled 3-0 on Thursday against reinstating President Trump's travel ban, Hillary Clinton came onto Trump's most sacred space, Twitter, for some good old-fashioned trash talk.
3-0
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017
Clinton didn't even need any letters to mock her campaign foe, who has suffered several court setbacks since signing his executive order two weeks ago. She tweeted her disappointment with the order in late January, saying, "I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values and our Constitution. This is not who we are." She took a different approach Thursday, jumping from "civil" to "straight savage." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday evening, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously decided against restoring President Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, and in their ruling, the judges invoked Trump's "numerous statements" about his intention to enact a "Muslim ban."
The suit was filed against Trump by the states of Washington and Minnesota, and in the decision, the judges wrote: "The states argue that the Executive Order violates the Establishment and Equal Protection Clauses because it was intended to disfavor Muslims. In support of this argument, the states have offered evidence of numerous statements by the president about his intent to implement a 'Muslim ban' as well as evidence they claim suggests that the Executive Order was intended to be that ban..."
While on the campaign trail, Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on," and in January, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump surrogate, told Fox News that the president asked him how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban." Catherine Garcia
Just moments after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals announced its ruling against his travel ban on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted his response.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Trump, of course, has been seen in court, and lost. More than once. Catherine Garcia