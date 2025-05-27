Angela Rayner: Labour's next leader?

A leaked memo has sparked speculation that the deputy PM is positioning herself as a left-of-centre alternative to Keir Starmer

Angela Rayner
Angela Rayner has denied she was behind the leaked memo calling for the government to raise taxes rather than cut spending
(Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson / Getty Images)
By
published

Angela Rayner has said that she "never" wants to be leader of the Labour Party amid mounting speculation that she has ambitions to replace Keir Starmer.

The deputy prime minister's designs on party leadership have been the subject of much discussion after a memo was leaked to The Telegraph in which Rayner suggested tax rises as an alternative to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' planned spending cuts. Sources close to Rayner have strenuously denied she was behind the leak or has ambitions of challenging Starmer's leadership.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

