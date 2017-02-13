Senate unanimously confirms David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary

David Shulkin was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Monday night to become the next secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Shulkin has been the VA undersecretary for health since July 2015, and was President Trump's only holdover from the Obama administration. He promised during his confirmation hearing that he will lead a "major reform and transformation of the VA." Shulkin also said there will be "far greater accountability, dramatically improved access and responsiveness, and expanded care options, but the Department of Veterans Affairs will not be privatized under my watch." Catherine Garcia
On Monday night, the Senate confirmed former Wall Street banker and OneWest Bank CEO Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary, with a 53-47 vote.
The only Democrat to vote for Mnuchin was Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. It was a rocky road to confirmation, with consumer activists and Democrats bringing attention to OneWest foreclosing on 36,000 homeowners during the 2008 financial crisis and Mnuchin not including $100 million in assets on his financial disclosure forms. Mnuchin, who also was a Hollywood financier, served as Trump's 2016 national campaign finance chief. "He was chosen for the loyalty to the president," Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said. "As we were working to save Americans their homes, Mr. Mnuchin, like President Trump, saw an opportunity to make a profit." Catherine Garcia
During a pretrial hearing Monday, a military judge called harsh comments President Trump made about Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl while campaigning "disturbing."
Bergdahl walked away from his post in Afghanistan in 2009, and has said he did so because he wanted to bring attention to what he saw as problems with his unit. He was held captive by the Taliban before being exchanged for five of the militant group's prisoners in May 2014. During the hearing at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, defense attorneys played a five minute video that showed Trump calling Bergdahl a "traitor," a "no-good traitor," and other names more than 40 times. They argued that Bergdahl's due-process rights have been violated and the case should be dismissed, The Associated Press reports. The judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, called the video "disturbing material," and is expected to soon release his written decision on the defense's request.
Prosecutors say that Trump only made his comments as a way to "attack a political opponent for political gain," but Bergdahl's defense attorney, Eugene Fidell, said that because Trump has kept other campaign promises, what he said on the trail must not be waved away as rhetoric. An Idaho native, Bergdahl is now working a desk job at an army base in Texas, and is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Catherine Garcia
4 Republican senators have reportedly indicated they will oppose labor nominee Andy Puzder, jeopardizing his nomination
Four Republican senators are reportedly having serious doubts about Andy Puzder, President Trump's pick for labor secretary. CNN reported Monday that Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Tim Scott (S.C.), and Johnny Isakson (Ga.) have informed GOP leadership they are "withholding support" for the confirmation of the CKE Restaurants CEO. With Republicans holding a narrow 52-48 majority in the Senate, that could spell serious problems for Puzder's confirmation.
As was the case with now-confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Puzder is teetering on the edge of achieving the majority required to confirm a Cabinet nominee. Neither Collins nor Murkowski supported DeVos, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to step in as the tie-breaker. But if two of the four hesitant Republicans cannot be coaxed back into supporting Puzder, not even Pence could save the day.
In that case, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have to "face the unwelcome task of advising the White House to pull the nomination instead of facing an embarrassing Senate floor defeat," CNN reported. However, CNN noted, Republicans say McConnell is hell-bent on avoiding that scenario and will push hard to get the requisite votes. Several business groups have also joined the effort to get Puzder confirmed.
Puzder's Senate confirmation hearing is slated for Thursday, after being delayed several times amid pushback from labor rights activists and Puzder's admission he and his wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper. Becca Stanek
Toyota executives spent days brainstorming how they would respond to a tweet from President Trump
President Trump's social media habits are forcing companies to come up with contingency plans. That's why when Trump went after Toyota Motor Co. on Twitter last month for planning to "build a new plant in Baja, Mexico," executives at the car manufacturer already had an inkling the tweet might be coming — and an idea of what they'd say in response, The Wall Street Journal reported:
Just days before the Trump tweet, Mr. Vazin had held a call with Toyota North America Chief Executive James Lentz and executive vice president Simon Nagata, to prepare for a possible tweet from Mr. Trump. "We figured our day was coming," Mr. Vazin said, noting the president had targeted companies with investments in Mexico.
Once the tweet was sent, Mr. Vazin called Messrs. Lentz and Nagata to discuss the statement he would craft, as the company's stock began to inch downward. The auto maker posted its response on Twitter less than two hours later. [The Wall Street Journal]
In the statement, Toyota corrected Trump's claim, noting the plant will be located in Guanajuato, not Baja, and also pointed to its "$21.9 billion direct investment in the U.S." Trump apparently hasn't said anything to Toyota since. Becca Stanek
Judge denies Native American tribes' request to temporarily halt Dakota Access Pipeline construction
A federal judge denied a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes on Monday that sought to temporarily halt construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline, Reuters reports. The tribes have argued that the pipeline crosses sacred grounds and will prevent them from practicing religious ceremonies, as well as threatens to pollute their source of water.
The federal judge's decision comes a week after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted an easement to Energy Transfer Partners to finish the nearly-complete 1,170-mile pipeline, a result of President Donald Trump's order to progress the project. Just 1,100 feet of the pipeline still need to be built.
The company called the tribes' request "a last-ditch desperation throw to the end zone" that "could not conceivably meet the required showing of irreparable harm needed to support a restraining order or preliminary injunction," ABC News reports. Despite widespread protests against its construction in 2016, President Trump said of the decision to finish the pipeline: "I don't even think it was controversial … I think everybody is going to be happy in the end." Jeva Lange
Jerry Sandusky's son has been charged with several counts of child sex and pornography crimes, the Pennsylvania-based Centre Daily Times reports.
Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was charged Monday with "criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child, six counts of communicating with a minor — sexual abuse, and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors," Centre Daily Times writes.
In all, 10 of the charges are felonies. Jeffrey Sandusky was unable to post his bond of $200,000 and remains in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Jeffrey Sandusky's father, Jerry Sandusky, is a retired Penn State defensive coordinator who was convicted of 45 of 48 counts of child sex crimes and sentenced to serve 30 to 60 years in prison in 2012; he has denied the accusations. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of Jerry Sandusky's six adopted children, and defended his father against his brother Matt's allegations that Jerry had sexually molested him for years: "Matt is truly a good person," Jeffrey told Bleacher Report in 2015, according to NBC News. "I care for him. I do. And I want the best for him. But this is bull. My dad is innocent. I can guarantee you that. He's innocent." Jeva Lange
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning for his first in-person meeting with President Trump. The North American leaders discussed free trade and shared economic interests amid Canada's concerns about Trump's plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. "We understand that both of our countries are stronger when we join forces in matters of international commerce," Trump said during a joint press conference Thursday afternoon.
Trump also said that he and Trudeau had discussed infrastructure projects, and formulated some "very tough" ideas for dealing with the "tremendous problem with terrorism." Trump said he could "never be totally confident" the northern border was secure, but he praised the work he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have done so far to get people "with a tremendous track record of abuse and problems" out.
LIVE: Trump, asked if norther border with Canada is secure, says can never be totally confident https://t.co/oEZAVGn57k pic.twitter.com/mAdGRnRSsG
— Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) February 13, 2017
During the visit, Trump and Trudeau also met with "a group of leading business women" from both the U.S. and Canada to "discuss women in the workforce," Trump tweeted Monday. A new task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs was announced to "promote the growth of women-owned enterprises." "I'm focused and you're focused on the important role women play in our economies," Trump said. Becca Stanek
.@POTUS to @JustinTrudeau: “I’m focused and you’re focused on the important role women play in our economies.” https://t.co/9Gb1LqMRdM pic.twitter.com/BKMnWRSigX
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 13, 2017