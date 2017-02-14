The FBI interviewed Michael Flynn. If he lied, he could face a felony.

In the first days following President Donald Trump's inauguration, FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn about his discussions with the Russian ambassador, current and former officials told The New York Times on Tuesday. If Flynn was "not entirely honest with the FBI" during those discussions, he could face a felony charge.

Flynn resigned as national security adviser late Monday evening after reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence over whether he discussed the possible lifting of sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a call ahead of President Trump's inauguration. Flynn was reportedly investigated in January by the FBI over a possible violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating disputes between the United States and other governments.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the president had been aware of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador for nearly three weeks but Flynn's resignation was "not an issue of law, it was an issue of trust." Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates reportedly informed the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn could be subject to Russian blackmail, shortly after the FBI conducted their interviews. Jeva Lange