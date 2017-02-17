McCain urges the West to 'persevere' at Munich Security Conference

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) championed the importance of the West and warned against growing threats to its survival while speaking Friday at the Munich Security Conference. Looking back to the conference's founding more than 50 years ago, McCain warned the same threats that rocked the West's fate then were re-emerging, including the "hardening resentment ... toward immigrants," the "unwillingness to separate truth from lies," and the "turn away from universal values and toward old ties of blood, and race, and sectarianism."
"The next panel asks us to consider whether the West will survive," McCain said. "In recent years, this question would invite accusations of hyperbole and alarmism. Not this year. If ever there were a time to treat this question with a deadly seriousness, it is now."
Alluding to comments from President Trump, McCain urged Europe to realize not all American leaders are interested in "laying down the mantle of global leadership." "I refuse to accept that our values are morally equivalent to those of our adversaries. I am a proud, unapologetic believer in the West, and I believe we must always, always stand up for it ," McCain said, urging everyone to "be vigilant" and "perservere." "For if we do not, who will?" Becca Stanek
Texas representative introduces a bill telling Texans to stop using the Chilean flag emoji to represent the state flag
As Capitol Hill gears up for fierce debates on health care, taxes, and immigration, the state of Texas is readying for a fight of its own — against misused emojis. "The 85th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas," a newly introduced bill reads.
The Texas House representative who introduced the legislation explained that he wants people to stop using the Chilean flag emoji as a stand-in for the Texas flag: "I noticed that a lot of people will put 'God bless Texas' and put the Chilean flag," an irate Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) told Dallas News. "Just because it's the closest thing doesn't mean it's an appropriate substitute."
WHEN WILL PPL REALIZE THAT THIS IS NOT A TEXAS FLAG EMOJI ITS THE CHILEAN FLAG okay pic.twitter.com/6xbucEMNh9
— alexandra (@qtalexp) June 1, 2015
Oliverson knows this might not be "the most pressing issue" facing the Texas House of Representatives right now, but he still wants to bring awareness to the fact that #TheBlueGoesAllTheWayDown on the Texas flag and the Chilean flag cannot be nonchalantly swapped in to do the job:
(An actual Texas flag | iStock)
The Unicode Technical Committee, which serves as the emoji governing body, does not make state-specific emojis. Jeva Lange
Back from the failed-campaign graveyard, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) on Friday offered three words to President Trump regarding his border wall plan:
Reality sets in. https://t.co/OnjcBTelhV
— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 17, 2017
Bush, who was vanquished by Trump in the Republican primary last year, retweeted a Wall Street Journal op-ed that outlines just how much federal land the government would need to assume to complete the president's proposed construction. The hypothetical wall would span 2,000 miles, the majority of which is private property. For the government to obtain the land, it would need to invoke the eminent domain rule under the Fifth Amendment, which allows the government to simply offer owners money for the right to scoop up their land for public use.
Because eminent domain guarantees just compensation — an initial offer by the government equal to market value — the price tag for the border wall could be way, way higher than the initial estimate of roughly $15 billion. As noted throughout Trump's campaign, the wall is a top priority for his administration.
This isn't the first high-profile tweet to hit the Trump administration in its first 100 days over social media. Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival, attempted to gloat over the unanimous decision by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to block Trump's immigration order — only to be burned by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Sarah Weldon
President Trump's approval rating has sunk to its lowest level since his inauguration, with just 38 percent of Americans approving of his job as president, Gallup reports. Trump is now 23 points below the historical average for new presidents in mid-February, who are typically approved of by 61 percent of voters. He is also 13 points below the lowest mid-February approval rating for any other president in modern polling history, which was Bill Clinton with 51 percent.
For context: Former President Barack Obama's lowest approval rating in eight years as president was 38 percent, a drop that followed instances such as the 2011 debt ceiling negotiations and downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, or in September 2014, just before the Islamic State released videos of U.S. journalists being beheaded.
Trump's highest approval rating since taking office was 46 percent, on his fourth and fifth day in office. It's all been downhill from there; by Friday, 56 percent of Americans disapproved of the job Trump was doing in office. Gallup's poll reaches 1,500 adults across the nation by telephone, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points. Jeva Lange
And now Gallup has Trump at sub-40. 38 percent job approval, to be specific. pic.twitter.com/p7pJ3NbOzv
— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) February 17, 2017
President Trump soaked up the beauty of Air Force One during his visit to a Boeing facility in South Carolina on Friday. And while he was there, he took a break from his usual routine of berating the media to test out some new knee-slappers.
"What can look so beautiful at 30?" Trump asked the audience while gazing up at his Boeing 747-200B. He answers his own question and no, it's not a boat or a train or a human woman. Watch below. Jeva Lange
"What can look so beautiful at 30? An aeroplane." - Trump pic.twitter.com/ktC8RHuxO7
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 17, 2017
Earlier this month, Nordstrom cut ties with Ivanka Trump's namesake brand, citing underwhelming sales. Now, groups of women across the country are on a "cash-waving rampage" to fight back in the name of President Trump's eldest daughter — and the effort has led to a spike in sales of Ivanka Trump's perfume on Amazon, where it has been the top-selling women's fragrance for two days, Racked reports.
Reviews include people gushing that "I bought this perfume in support of Ivanka Trump" and "the perk of this scent is that it's a liberal repellant as well!!!!" Racked muses that part of the popularity of the perfume comes from the fact that it is a relatively inexpensive Ivanka Trump item: " A bottle costs $36.38 on Amazon and a roll-on version just $15, versus $83.20 for a dress or $275 for a bag," Racked writes.
The pro-Ivanka Trump "rampage" is attempting to cancel out the anti-Trump #GrabYourWallet campaign, which encouraged consumers to spend their money at companies that did not do businesses with Trump or his family members. Jeva Lange
The Senate confirmed President Trump's nominee for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, 52-46 on Friday. Two Democrats crossed party lines to vote for Pruitt: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.). One Republican, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not vote for Pruitt.
In a last-ditch effort to block the confirmation of Pruitt, many EPA employees had even resorted to calling their senators. Most Democrats had fiercely opposed Pruitt's nomination, boycotting a committee vote last month over his refusal to hand over thousands of emails he exchanged with representatives of the gas, oil, and coal industries.On Thursday, an Oklahoma judge ruled that Pruitt, the state's attorney general, must hand over the emails by next week. Republicans still declined to delay Friday's confirmation vote. Jeva Lange
Just a month before The Associated Press reported Friday that the Department of Homeland Security had written a draft memo suggesting mobilizing members of the National Guard to "round up" undocumented immigrants, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) was assuring Americans nothing like this would ever happen. During a town hall meeting Jan. 12, Ryan vehemently denied the possibility of deportation forces evicting unauthorized immigrants from the U.S., an idea President Trump had floated during his campaign. "That's not happening," Ryan said. "That's not true."
When a woman at the town hall with her daughter asked Ryan if he thought she should be deported, he was quick to say no. "I can see that you love your daughter, that you're a nice person that has a great future ahead of you, and I hope your future's here," Ryan told the woman.
The draft memo has reportedly been circulating among DHS staff for the last two weeks, but a DHS official said Friday the proposal was "never seriously considered." The Associated Press reported the document "calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana." Becca Stanek