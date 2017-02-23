They met on Tinder. Then they realized their cats were long-lost brothers.

Ted Cruz used some colorful — or rather, vespertilionine — language to describe the Democratic base during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

"From the left, their base … There's a technical term for their base, " Cruz began.

"Moscow," his interviewer answers.

Cruz nods but adds: "I was going a different direction, which was 'bat-crap crazy.'" Watch it all unfold below. Jeva Lange