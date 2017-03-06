Radio host Mark Levin insists evidence for wiretapping is 'overwhelming' — but offers no real evidence

Conservative radio host Mark Levin insisted Sunday on Fox & Friends that there's no question the Obama administration spied on President Trump. "The evidence is overwhelming," said Levin, who raised the claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower during his show Thursday — one day before they were published on Breitbart News, and two days before Trump tweeted the accusation Saturday morning. "This is not about President Trump's tweeting," Levin said. "This is about the Obama administration's spying, and the question isn't whether it spied. The question is who they did spy on, the extent of the spying — that is, the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, Trump surrogates."

But much of the information in the reports Levin cites "has not been confirmed by any U.S. news organization," The Washington Post noted. Moreover, The New York Times — which Levin cited numerous times — has explicitly clarified it only reported that "several of Mr. Trump's associates are being investigated for their connections with Russians and that law enforcement agencies have intercepted communications," not that Obama wiretapped Trump's phones. As for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests that are the crux of Levin's case, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper has made it clear he has no knowledge of such requests.

But all that evidence of the Obama administration's "police state tactics" is apparently "overwhelming" enough for Levin. "Donald Trump is the victim," Levin said. "His campaign is the victim. His transition team is the victim. His surrogates are the victims."

Becca Stanek