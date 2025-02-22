The AI arms race

The fixation on AI-powered economic growth risks drowning out concerns around the technology which have yet to be resolved

As America and China rip off the guardrails, Europe faces a 'devilish' conundrum on AI
How times change, said Pieter Haeck on Politico (Brussels). When world leaders gathered to discuss artificial intelligence at Bletchley Park a mere 15 months ago, their main preoccupation was with safety – with whether this rapidly developing technology could, you know, "make humanity extinct". Yet those worries are all terribly passé, apparently.

The declaration from last week's AI summit in Paris "mentioned safety only three times"; rather, it stated that AI development had to be "open" and "inclusive", resulting in the US and UK refusing to sign it altogether. With the new fixation on unlocking growth, politicians from around the globe loudly vowed to cut red tape, invest and innovate. "I'm not here to talk about AI safety," insisted US Vice-President J.D. Vance. "I'm here to talk about AI opportunity." "Europe is open for AI and for business," declared the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

