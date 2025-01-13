How could AI-powered government change the UK?

Keir Starmer unveils new action plan to make Britain 'world leader' in artificial intelligence

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer surrounded by tech imagery including circuitry and robots
The government says that, if 'fully embraced', AI could add £47 billion to the economy every year
By
published

The government aims to "mainline" artificial intelligence "into the veins" of the UK in new plans announced today.

Backed by leading tech firms, the multibillion-pound AI Opportunities Action Plan will see AI being used for everything from "spotting potholes to freeing up teachers to teach", said The Guardian.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

