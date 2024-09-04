South Korea's deepfake porn crisis

President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a crackdown but is a wider issue being ignored?

South Korea deep fake
South Korea's police agency said that 297 cases of deepfake porn offences were reported in the first seven months of the year
By
published

South Korea's National Police Agency is investigating Telegram after the messaging app was accused of "abetting" the distribution of deepfake pornographic material, including doctored images of teenagers.

The country faces an "epidemic" of the digital sex crime, said Human Rights Watch, with "hundreds of women and girls" having fake images shared in messenger channels that boast up to 220,000 members.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

