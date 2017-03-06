Trump removes Iraq from travel ban, cites Iraqis as justification for order anyway

On Monday, President Trump issued a revised version of his executive order that temporarily restricts travel to the U.S. from a handful of majority Muslim countries. One of the major differences between Monday's order and the one blocked by a federal court six weeks ago is that Iraq has now been removed from the list of nations that face travel restrictions. In an interview Monday morning, Kellyanne Conway explained that Iraq has better "screening and reporting" than the other six nations on the list.

Perhaps what makes Iraq's exclusion so odd, though, is that the order still cites a pair of Iraqis as part of its justification for why a ban on Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen is necessary:

New Trump executive order removes Iraq from the "ban" list, and then cites an incident involving Iraqis as justification for the order. pic.twitter.com/kYj8TmmpY5 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 6, 2017

The Iraqis in question did not plot a U.S. attack, and were charged over plotting to send weapons and money abroad to al Qaeda. Read the full executive order here. Jeva Lange