A grey seal pup
A grey seal pup sleeping on a beach
(Image credit: Paul Maguire / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A woman vacationing at a beachfront hotel in the Netherlands got a shock when she returned to her room to find a "completely relaxed" gray seal sleeping on her floor. In seven or fewer words, write a hotel review from a guest forced to share her lodging with a dozing sea mammal.

