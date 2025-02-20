The Week contest: Hotel seal
This week's question: A woman vacationing at a beachfront hotel in the Netherlands got a shock when she returned to her room to find a "completely relaxed" gray seal sleeping on her floor. In seven or fewer words, write a hotel review from a guest forced to share her lodging with a dozing sea mammal.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Sushi bandit
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Hotel seal" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 4 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Feb. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
