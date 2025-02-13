The Week contest: Sushi bandit
This week's question: Japanese police have arrested a 71-year-old man who burgled 63 homes to fund his love of treating strangers to free meals in expensive sushi joints. If Hollywood were to make a crime caper about this fine-dining bandit, what name should it give the movie?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Rat police
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Sushi bandit" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 28 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Feb. 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
