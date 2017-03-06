Trump says Planned Parenthood won't lose funding if it stops providing abortions

Planned Parenthood is pushing back after the White House said Monday it would preserve federal funding for the nonprofit organization if it will stop providing abortions.
In a statement, President Trump said that throughout his presidential campaign, he was vocal about being "pro-life," and he is "deeply committed to investing in women's health." Trump said he plans to "significantly increase federal funding in support of non-abortion services such as cancer screenings," and there is an "opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health while not providing abortion services." Planned Parenthood offers cancer screenings and testing for sexually transmitted diseases at health centers across the United States, and says none of the $500 million it receives annually in federal funding goes toward covering abortions.
Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tweeted that the organization won't "back down in the face of threats or intimidation," and said in a statement Trump's proposal "is the same demand opponents of women's health have been pushing for decades, as part of their longstanding effort to end women's access to safe, legal abortion." She added that Planned Parenthood is "glad that the White House understands that taking away the preventive care Planned Parenthood provides is deeply unpopular and would be a disaster for women's health care." Catherine Garcia
The "first elements" of a controversial anti-missile system sent to South Korea by the United States arrived on Monday, U.S. officials told NBC News.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is "strictly defensive," the officials said, meant to protect South Korea against missiles fired by North Korea. North Korea launched four medium-range missiles on Monday, with three traveling 620 miles and landing in the water near Japan, and South Korea's acting president and prime minister said the consequences of Pyongyang having nuclear weapons would be "horrible and beyond imagination." Last year, Beijing spoke out against THAAD being deployed to South Korea, calling it a "clear, present, and substantive threat to China's security interests." There are already THAAD systems active in Guam and Hawaii to defend against North Korea. Catherine Garcia
If it sounds like a gushing statement issued Monday by the White House came from ExxonMobil's PR department, it's because part of it did.
White House statement copied an entire paragraph from Exxon Mobil press release https://t.co/3RH7n2zjNm pic.twitter.com/YTB0gLkRwW
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 7, 2017
Earlier in the day, Exxon published a press release that touted its plan to expand manufacturing along the U.S. Gulf Coast, and included a quote from the company's chairman and CEO, Darren Woods. Not long after, the White House released a statement regarding Exxon's plan, praising the company for "its ambitious $20 billion investment program." From there, the statement took on a very familiar tone, as it included an entire paragraph lifted from the ExxonMobil document, and used Woods' quote without any attribution.
President Trump also fawned over Exxon on Twitter, posting multiple times about the company and "JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!" This did little to assuage the fears of people who believe the White House is too close to ExxonMobil, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was ExxonMobil's CEO until his confirmation earlier this year. A spokesman for Exxon told The Huffington Post the company gave the White House "information about an announcement we were making and they decided to issue a statement congratulating us." Catherine Garcia
In a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the testimony he gave during his January confirmation hearing was "correct" and he did not mislead anyone.
Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) what he would do if he became aware of anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicating with Russian officials. Sessions responded by saying he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign" and he "did not have communications with the Russians." It later came out that Sessions did in fact have two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during the presidential campaign. In his letter, Sessions told the committee that because he was not asked specifically about meetings with the ambassador, he was telling the truth. Last week, Sessions recused himself from overseeing any investigations into ties between Russia and President Trump. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, House Republicans unveiled the American Health Care Act, their long-awaited bill to repeal and replace the major tenets of the Affordable Care Act.
The proposal calls for freezing enrollment in the ACA's expanded Medicaid program on Jan. 1, 2020, and moving forward, capping federal funding for Medicaid. Until the end of 2019, states would be able to sign individuals up for expanded Medicaid. The proposal includes refundable tax credits, based on age and capped at a specific income threshold, for people who want to purchase health insurance, and repeals most taxes that were used to fund ObamaCare and the penalty for individual and employer mandates to buy insurance.
House committees want to start voting on the 123-page legislation Wednesday. The plan is expected to cover fewer than the 20 million people insured under the ACA, The Associated Press reports. Catherine Garcia
Seventy-one mushers and their dog teams set out Monday on the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a nearly 1,000-mile journey across the Alaskan tundra. The race was initially slated to start Sunday, the day after the race's ceremonial opening in Anchorage, but it was delayed due to a lack of snow on part of the course amid Alaska's recent record-high temperatures.
Last-minute changes to the course required mushers and their dogs to travel more than 300 miles north to the race's new starting point. Thousands of spectators — including 2,600 schoolchildren — lined up to cheer on mushers, who take off every two minutes in the race's staggered start.
The current record-holder finished the race in 8 days, 11 hours, and 20 minutes.
For those who couldn't make the journey out to the middle of the Alaskan wilderness, here are some photos. A live feed of the race — specifically, Huskies wearing booties — is available to watch here. Becca Stanek
72 mushers racing across 1,000 miles of the Alaskan wilderness to win the Iditarod Trail International Sled Dog Race https://t.co/ZQD6JuLELp pic.twitter.com/j0u3S2RMBA
— ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2017
The #Iditarod mushers have started to leave Fairbanks. Temperature hovering around -23 degrees. pic.twitter.com/FAZJPExx9a
— ADN Iditarod (@ADNIditarod) March 6, 2017
Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska: ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The world's most famous sled… https://t.co/YKLfEDPrO9 pic.twitter.com/MajLMh4l6v
— Mario Cabrera (@zonacapitalista) March 6, 2017
A 5-year-old has become the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Good Morning America reports. Edith Fuller, who is homeschooled and has barely been on Earth for about 1,800 days, correctly spelled "jnana," a Hindu term for knowledge, in order to win the competition.
Before Fuller, the youngest children to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee were at least 6. Competitors can be as old as 15.
"Learning the words was so educational," said Edith Fuller's mom, Annie Fuller. "She was able to learn about different countries and cultures and different kinds of food."
This year's champion is a five year old! Edith Fuller will advance to the national competition @ScrippsBee Good job to all! #Tulsa @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/0aGAXXeTiI
— Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) March 4, 2017
More than 280 spellers will compete at the national contest in May. Jeva Lange
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson seemingly referred to slaves as "immigrants" during his speech Monday to employees of the department he was recently confirmed to lead. "That's what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less," said Carson, who is the only African-American member of President Trump's Cabinet.
Ben Carson at HUD: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.” pic.twitter.com/YolvoZQHX7
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 6, 2017
Carson went on to say that the slaves who were captured and taken to America against their will had "a dream" just like the immigrants who came to America of their own accord in search of a better life. "[T]hey too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land," Carson said. Becca Stanek